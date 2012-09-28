* Market volatility to impact pricing and leverage
* Dividend deals are an alternative to struggling sales
* Investors cautious about skin in the game
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Private equity firms could still
potentially tap the European high-yield bond market to finance
dividends despite the return of volatility, but if they do take
this route they will face higher costs and find leverage
multiples likely capped.
Financial market conditions have turned relatively chilly in
just one week, with investors pushing back on deals, both in the
U.S. and Europe, where tightly priced bonds have underperformed
in the secondary market.
Nevertheless, there's still evidence that liquidity in the
asset class remains deep, and is underpinning confidence that
bull-market dividend recapitalisation deals can get done.
September still set a new monthly record for global
high-yield supply at more than USD50bn, with more than
EUR9bn-equivalent worth of deals priced by European issuers
across the major currencies, according to Barclays.
"We are working on three or four live deals for dividend
recap bonds in Europe where leverage on performing names can be
taken back up to the level of the original leveraged buyout,"
said one high-yield syndicate banker.
Companies such as chemicals firms Oxea and RAC both fall
into that category, banking sources said.
The former held a non-deal roadshow in the spring, when it
sounded out investors for a Payment-In-Kind dividend deal which
never materialised as market conditions turned sour, the sources
said.
The company has significantly reduced leverage to around two
times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA). In addition, the company's existing bond
- a 9.625% EUR257m high-yield bond which also paid a dividend
to private equity owner Advent - has performed very well,
currently bid at a cash price of 110 and yielding 7%.
RAC, meanwhile, is heard to be working on a dividend deal,
potentially in loan format, and is looking at options to take
leverage on its junior debt up to around seven times EBITDA, one
market source said.
PE FIRMS' BEST OPTION
Dividend recapitalisations, some bankers say, offer the best
option for private equity firms looking to raise cash at a time
when a number of M&A talks have collapsed due to a gridlock in
pricing negotiations, and public listings remain tough.
With that in mind, financial sponsors Permira and Triton,
which failed to sell their respective businesses Iglo and
Ruetgers earlier this year, are considering deals.
"There has been very limited leveraged buyout activity but
that is not due to a lack of liquidity because sponsors are
flush with cash. It has more to do with a valuation divide
between buyers and sellers and caution by banks to commit
financing for long duration into an uncertain high-yield
market," said the banker.
Although the Crossover has widened, at its current level of
555bp it is still tantalisingly close to yearly lows. Spreads
have also tightened substantially with Barclay's European
high-yield index ex-financials currently yielding around 6.9%.
"The Crossover may have widened, but if you look at all-in
funding rates, they are still very cheap," said David Newman, a
fund manager at Rogge Global Partners.
"Sponsors can keep printing at 6%, 7% and even 8% to get a
20% internal rate of return on equity. In my mind, that's still
an easy decision."
SKIN IN THE GAME
Some investors are keeping an open mind, even after this
week's correction in spreads, but there's no doubt that compared
to the U.S. where markets rarely close, Europe is a different
ball game.
"We are firmly of the view that primary markets should never
close," said Peter Higgins, a high yield portfolio manager at
Bluebay Asset Management, speaking on Wednesday when the
Crossover posted one of its biggest daily moves wider this
year.
"Fundamentally good quality credits, structured
appropriately should always have access to the new issue market
at a price."
High-yield investors have already had a taste of dividend
recapitalisations this month - most notably from Orange
Switzerland which issued two high-yield bonds in September which
paid private equity owner Apax Partners almost USD300m in
dividends.
"As a credit investor, we prefer our interests to be aligned
with those of private equity sponsors," added Higgins.
"When a dividend is taken out, that ultimately means there
is less cash from their original investment left in the
business. If all the cash is taken out, then those interests may
become misaligned. We are more cautious in those situations, but
the price may be enough to compensate for that."
Ultimately, the amount of leverage that can be added to such
deals comes down to whether the free cash flow in the business
can support the extra debt, he said. The leverage on Orange's
deal was increased back to its initial LBO level of four times.
ATTRACTIVE PREMIUMS
The concession offered by issuers over existing unsecured
debt is also crucial. Investors are keen to buy higher-yielding
paper from good companies, but only if the yield is attractive
enough.
Dividend deals should always come at a premium to other
unsecured debt, said Newman.
"If you are helping someone make their 25 percent IRR,
should you really give them that money at 6 percent?," Newman
added.
Prior to 2005, the premium would have been close to 125bp,
he added. Orange Switzerland paid a concession of around 100bp
on its latest dividend deal.
CDRT, the parent company of Emergency Medical Services, this
week raised USD450m from a five-year senior PIK toggle - the
first such deal since March - to fund a one-time dividend deal
to sponsor CD&R just a year after its primary LBO.
The deal faced some pushback from investors and a few
changes were made to the structure, but it eventually priced at
a discount to yield 10.028%.
A PIK toggle, a non-cash paying deal, could be a step too
far for Europe.
"A PIK holdco dividend is certainly riskier, but we don't
shy away from doing our credit work on any structures. If a
private equity company has earned the right to take a dividend
by growing and deleveraging the business, we will look at those
deals in all kinds of markets," said Higgins.