LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The recent sell-off in Bunds has shaken European high-yield bond investors' complacency towards duration risk, throwing into sharp relief an earlier clamour for longer dated Double-B rated bonds with slim coupons.

The low yields in the nominally high-yield market have stunned many this year, with Legoland owner Merlin Entertainment raising seven-year money at just 2.75% in its March debut.

Rampant demand for Double-B paper saw the bond trade up to 101.875 to yield just 2.5% in April, but the bid slumped to just 98 to yield 3% as chaos in European government bond markets caused many to reassess their positioning.

"People are certainly examining their duration exposure more closely now," said one portfolio manager, who noted that the majority of high-yield investors do not hedge their rates risk.

Duration risk never used to be a big concern for high-yield fund managers, as the risky nature of lending to junk-rated borrowers kept a lid on tenors.

But persistent low rates and quantitative easing in Europe have allowed market stalwarts to defy previous norms. This year alone, Liberty Global's European cable companies have raised more than 6.5bn-equivalent of bonds with 10-year or longer maturities, for example.

"High-yield overall is a low duration asset class and it's held up well during the recent volatility," said Andrew Wilmont, lead portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. "But there's been a disproportionate negative impact in Double-Bs as they tend to be fallen angels that can issue longer duration bonds"

These fallen angels have injected further duration into the market, with Tesco's high-profile downgrade bringing bonds maturing in 2047 and 2057 into high-yield indices this year.

This duration creep is clear to see, with the duration of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's euro non-financial high yield constrained index climbing 21% year-on-year to 3.74-years on May 15.

HARD DECISIONS

The portfolio manager said that whether high-yield investors step in to buy Double-Bs again is not a question of the absolute Bund yield but its volatility.

"When you've only got a few hours to decide whether to buy a new deal, it's pretty hard to make an informed decision when the Bund is whipping around 10 to 15bp a day."

In this environment, some in the market have predicted there will be a stronger bid for Single-B and Triple-C rated debt, which has been much more immune to the recent sell-off.

In April, Germany's Progroup became the first company to sell a deeply subordinated PIK toggle bond in euros this year, and the deal has since rallied to a cash price of 105.

But Mitch Reznick, co-head of Hermes Credit, points out that the while the spread between Double-Bs and Single-Bs was wide at the start of 2015 it has really compressed throughout the year.

"The thing we fear above all is being trapped in a crowded trade, and in an illiquid market you could see dramatic price action if investors decide the Single-B trade is over," he said, adding that this is why Hermes invests on a global basis.

RELUCTANT MARKET MAKERS

Investors got a taste for how quickly liquidity can dry up in lower rated European junk bonds at the end of last year, as "off the run" names bore the brunt of a sharp sell-off, often triggered by idiosyncratic risks unique to each company.

"Duration and rate risk can mostly be managed with hedges, but you can't do this as easily with liquidity risk," said Reznick. "Single-B risk in Europe by its very nature is usually idiosyncratic, and banks are reluctant to hold any risk they feel their traders can't offload quickly."

Faced with slim coupons on one side of the market and liquidity traps on the other, Wilmont at Neuberger Berman said that investors have to continue to do their credit work while also being careful in their interest rate positioning.

"Idiosyncratic risk in Single-Bs is indeed usually higher than that in higher rated Double Bs, but with current yields so low, the margin of safety is so thin that even moderate moves in corporate risk or duration for that matter can erode the total return completely." (Reporting by Robert Smith)