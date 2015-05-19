LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The recent sell-off in Bunds has
shaken European high-yield bond investors' complacency towards
duration risk, throwing into sharp relief an earlier clamour for
longer dated Double-B rated bonds with slim coupons.
The low yields in the nominally high-yield market have
stunned many this year, with Legoland owner Merlin Entertainment
raising seven-year money at just 2.75% in its March debut.
Rampant demand for Double-B paper saw the bond trade up to
101.875 to yield just 2.5% in April, but the bid slumped to just
98 to yield 3% as chaos in European government bond markets
caused many to reassess their positioning.
"People are certainly examining their duration exposure more
closely now," said one portfolio manager, who noted that the
majority of high-yield investors do not hedge their rates risk.
Duration risk never used to be a big concern for high-yield
fund managers, as the risky nature of lending to junk-rated
borrowers kept a lid on tenors.
But persistent low rates and quantitative easing in Europe
have allowed market stalwarts to defy previous norms. This year
alone, Liberty Global's European cable companies have raised
more than 6.5bn-equivalent of bonds with 10-year or longer
maturities, for example.
"High-yield overall is a low duration asset class and it's
held up well during the recent volatility," said Andrew Wilmont,
lead portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. "But there's been a
disproportionate negative impact in Double-Bs as they tend to be
fallen angels that can issue longer duration bonds"
These fallen angels have injected further duration into the
market, with Tesco's high-profile downgrade bringing bonds
maturing in 2047 and 2057 into high-yield indices this year.
This duration creep is clear to see, with the duration of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's euro non-financial high yield
constrained index climbing 21% year-on-year to 3.74-years on May
15.
HARD DECISIONS
The portfolio manager said that whether high-yield investors
step in to buy Double-Bs again is not a question of the absolute
Bund yield but its volatility.
"When you've only got a few hours to decide whether to buy a
new deal, it's pretty hard to make an informed decision when the
Bund is whipping around 10 to 15bp a day."
In this environment, some in the market have predicted
there will be a stronger bid for Single-B and Triple-C rated
debt, which has been much more immune to the recent sell-off.
In April, Germany's Progroup became the first company to
sell a deeply subordinated PIK toggle bond in euros this year,
and the deal has since rallied to a cash price of 105.
But Mitch Reznick, co-head of Hermes Credit, points out that
the while the spread between Double-Bs and Single-Bs was wide at
the start of 2015 it has really compressed throughout the year.
"The thing we fear above all is being trapped in a crowded
trade, and in an illiquid market you could see dramatic price
action if investors decide the Single-B trade is over," he said,
adding that this is why Hermes invests on a global basis.
RELUCTANT MARKET MAKERS
Investors got a taste for how quickly liquidity can dry up
in lower rated European junk bonds at the end of last year, as
"off the run" names bore the brunt of a sharp sell-off, often
triggered by idiosyncratic risks unique to each company.
"Duration and rate risk can mostly be managed with hedges,
but you can't do this as easily with liquidity risk," said
Reznick. "Single-B risk in Europe by its very nature is usually
idiosyncratic, and banks are reluctant to hold any risk they
feel their traders can't offload quickly."
Faced with slim coupons on one side of the market and
liquidity traps on the other, Wilmont at Neuberger Berman said
that investors have to continue to do their credit work while
also being careful in their interest rate positioning.
"Idiosyncratic risk in Single-Bs is indeed usually higher
than that in higher rated Double Bs, but with current yields so
low, the margin of safety is so thin that even moderate moves in
corporate risk or duration for that matter can erode the total
return completely."
(Reporting by Robert Smith)