LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - Several large European LBO bonds are
expected to launch after the August break, with deals from
financial firms such as Lowell, Leaseplan and ICBPI all on the
slate.
Bankers say more large deals are likely to hit the market in
September and October.
"It won't be as busy as the end of July, but there'll still
be plenty going on," said one banker.
European high-yield saw a flood of underwritten M&A trades
in July as banks cleared an enormous backlog of junk-rated debt
before the bond market's customary August break.
Permira's acquisition of debt purchaser Lowell is one that
could come in September, he said. That should see around £1bn of
new bonds, partly to refinance the firm's £390m outstanding
high-yield notes.
Permira intends to merge Lowell with GFKL, a German debt
collection firm it recently acquired. GFKL raised a 365m senior
secured bond in July and indicated to investors at the time that
a large acquisition was in the offing.
That bond's covenants mean that if a merger happens, the
combined entity would have to reduce its secured leverage to
4.25x from 4.7x. But it does leave room to raise unsecured
bonds, which bankers say the new deal should include.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are expected to lead the
deal, according to a banker.
Also eyeing the high-yield bond market is Dutch vehicle
leasing firm LeasePlan, which Volkswagen and German bank Metzler
agreed to sell to a consortium of investors last month.
The consortium is providing 480m of preferred equity
through a mandatory convertible while looking to raise 1.55bn
of bond debt.
The company has a banking licence and a banker on the deal
said the new debt would be structurally similar to the
high-yield bonds above regulated infra firms in the UK such as
Heathrow and Thames Water.
"In a way it's not dissimilar from some of the AT1s and
CoCos you see in the FIG space as well," he added. "Those are
all based on capital ratios and high-yield investors have got
involved in some of the lower rated deals."
The deal could come late in September or in October
according to sources, who added that Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan
are expected to lead.
Finally, Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra
are also preparing a buyout bond for Italian payment services
firm ICBPI.
The deal has been in the works for a few months, but the
debt structure still needs sign-off from Italian regulators.
"There's an expectation that the Bank of Italy could approve
the capital structure pretty quickly when business resumes in
September," said a banker close to the deal.
The deal could see up to 1.1bn of all-senior bonds, a
second source close to the deal said, with global coordinators
expected to be Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and HSBC.
The Italian firm's closest comparables in leveraged finance
are WorldPay and Nets, which were both LBOs backed by leveraged
loans.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)