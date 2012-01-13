LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The European high-yield market is on the verge of reopening after two months of hibernation, but the dollar market is still predicted to be a crucial funding avenue with at least one European issuer preparing a debut bond across the Atlantic next week.

A frequent corporate issuer, rated BB, is preparing to wrench open the high-yield bond market as early as Monday, with a new drive-by deal, a banker involved in the transaction said on Friday, declining to reveal the company concerned.

One investor speculated that German construction company HeidelbergCement -- which was among only a handful of issuers to sell deals in the second half of the year -- could be a likely candidate.

The last deal in the European market was executed in early November 2011, when Swedish cable firm Com Hem priced a Triple C rated eight-year EUR287m unsecured bond, callable after four-years, at a steep discount at 94.98.

Since then, the market has been firmly closed, and market players have predicted that Europe's most indebted companies will increasingly turn to the U.S. high-yield bond market to refinance.

A high-yield banker revealed preparations for a dollar deal for a European issuer in a "well-liked sector", with a roadshow set to surface next week.

DOWN, BUT NOT QUITE OUT

In addition to the company tipped to issue on Monday, Polish telecom company Polkomtel, looks set to price a three-part EUR900m-equivalent subordinated bond, denominated in euros, dollars and zlotys, around the middle of next week.

Banks have been waiting for more stable market conditions to refinance the subordinated bridge loan committed last summer.

"The market feels in reasonable shape and there have been some chunky inflows, so there is definitely cash knocking around," said one of the investors.

European high-yield looks attractive in terms of relative value -- compared to U.S. high-yield -- he said, adding that it makes sense for banks to sell off their bridge exposure if possible.

The U.S deal roadshow for Polkomtel ends on Friday, before a string of European investor meetings begin on Monday.

Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole are global coordinators, while Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale are joint-bookrunners.

Belgian chemicals company Taminco is also expected to price a USD452m 2020 bond during the week of January 23, as part of a financing package backing its buyout by Apollo Global Management.

Roadshows start in London on Monday January 16, and in the US on Wednesday January 18. Credit Suisse, UBS, Citi, Nomura, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are bookrunners.

"Next week should be busy for primary, and if the market remains supportive we should see more deals over the next few weeks," a high-yield syndicate banker said.

"Liquidity has improved a little, and what has definitely happened is that accounts are sitting on big cash piles."

Despite the upbeat tone though, some market players remain cautious.

"Investors do have cash, but I think a lot are still sitting on the fence," one investor said.

"Having said that, a lot of new funds have been set up recently, and that should lend some technical support."

Alliance Bernstein, for example, recently launched a short-duration high yield fund that will invest in high-yielding corporate debt securities with an average duration of less than four years.

Similar funds have also been launched by Axa Investment Managers, Neuberger Berman and Muzinich.

TRANSPARENCY BACK ON TABLE

Elsewhere in the market, the spotlight has fallen on Spanish cable company ONO, as a debate over senior secured bondholder rights gathers momentum.

European high-yield bondholders have recently made significant headway in their battle to improve transparency and access to financial data, but enforcement rights for senior secured bondholders -- which rank pari passu with senior lenders -- still fall far short of those held by bank lenders.

Late last year, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) published a proposal aimed at improving financial disclosure from high-yield issuers.

AFME at the time recommended that specific documentation should be available either on the issuer's public website, public news services and/or the exchange where the security is listed, if relevant.

"This is a great first step," Andrew Lake, head of high-yield portfolio management at Aviva Investors said at the time.

"If you don't have all the financial information about a company, it's very hard to make an assessment on the risk you are taking."

The debate is central for ONO because it wants to continue to refinance bank debt with high-yield bonds. It currently has around EUR1bn of senior secured bond which account for about 28.6% of its debt, the banker said.

ONO senior secured voting rights were capped at 30%, according to the banker. That has now been changed to 40%.

"This basically means that it will be easier for them to sell new bonds," the banker said.

"Modern credit agreements will move more towards a one-man-one-vote mechanic because capping the bondholder right at any level is not the right thing to do," he added, especially where bondholders are effectively bailing out lenders. (Editing by Helene Durand)