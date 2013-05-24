* Strategists see value in high yield markets
* Crossover could fall to 325bp by year-end
* Bubble unlikely, issuance pace sustainable
LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The high yield bond market is one of
the last oases of yield for credit investors, and the Crossover
index could still contract a further 17% by year-end,
strategists said on Friday following another busy week in
primary markets.
Stable leverage ratios, low default rates, and ample
liquidity in the market place are all supporting factors, RBS
strategists Alberto Gallo, Lee Tyrrell-Hendry and Shikhar Sethi
said. They wrote in a note that they still see value in high
yield credit, especially from names based in the periphery.
"Fears of credit markets overheating as a result of central
bank stimulus are relevant for the US but unfounded in Europe,,"
they said.
They argued that the Crossover index could hit 325bp by
year-end, from its current level of just over 390bp.
High yield was still seeing more growth than other asset
classes in part due to downgrades, but also due to small
fast-growing companies expanding overseas or gaining market
share domestically.
"We think these mid-cap firms will outperform on better
valuations, fundamentals and stronger policy measures," they
said.
It bodes well for the continued growth of the European
sector, which so far this year has seen almost
USD60bn-equivalent of bonds price, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The size of the high yield market, meanwhile, has ballooned
by an estimated four times to approximately EUR318bn, Credit
Suisse data shows.
BUSY SUMMER
The new issue pipeline has continued to build with the
primary market forecast to remain moderately busy next week.
Some bankers predicted three to four deals a week until the
summer, and one investor said bankers have advised that there
should also be more primary leveraged loan activity coming up.
There is also action in the leveraged buyout space with
auctions underway for French retailer Maisons Du Monde, Finnish
mobile phone firm DNA, and French funeral homes firm OGF. Final
bids for these deals are due in June, one syndicate banker said.
Bankers are working on different debt packages for the
deals, which include a mix of leveraged loans and high yield
bonds, the banker said. Swiss bank UBS is providing financial
advice to DNA.
Investment banks Lazard and Messier Maris were mandated to
sell Maisons du Monde, which is owned by private equity firms
Apax and LBO France, in February.
Maisons du Monde was valued at EUR435m when the firms
acquired control in 2008, but the company could have an
enterprise value of at least EUR700m, market sources have said.
Buyout firm Astorg last month hired Goldman Sachs to sell
OGF, which has Ebitda of about EUR100m, and could sell for
EUR800m to EUR1bn including debt, according to one market source
cited by Reuters.
"A busy summer period seems likely," according to ING
strategists.
Max Castle, Malin Hedman and Aengus McMahon wrote in a note
that "we continue to see the buy side slowly accepting more
aggressive structures",
NO BUBBLE
Booming volumes and aggressive structures have inevitably
triggered talk of a bubble. In a note published earlier this
month, though, Moody's said that high issuance volumes are
sustainable and a potential correction manageable.
"The underlying concern is that investors may be
underestimating the risks associated with corporate debt,"
Moody's analysts Colin Ellis, Antonio Garre and Alastair Wilson
wrote.
"Overall, though, there is little current evidence that a
sharp reversal in credit spreads is imminent."
They highlighted that even a strong snap-back in benchmark
rates would not necessarily mean a sharp expansion in credit
spreads, but that even if we did see a correction, the state of
corporate balance sheets meant that it would likely be
manageable.
"Fundamentals do not suggest a high likelihood of investors'
expectations being dashed while lower-rated companies
inevitably face greater pressures, leverage is not unduly high
overall and many corporates have built up sizeable liquidity
buffers."
