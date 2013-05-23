* Equity rally encourages PE firms to seek flexible debt

* Issuers keep options open with dual-track approach

* Shorter call dates, FRNs accommodate malleable funding

By Natalie Harrison and Josie Cox

LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Private equity firms eyeing exits via equity listings are increasingly turning to leveraged loans and floaters for the greater flexibility and cheaper refinancing options they offer, investors and bankers are saying.

The high yield bond market has been the funding source of choice for many financial sponsors so far this year, mainly because of deep liquidity and attractive pricing.

Year-to-date European high yield volumes are running at EUR47.6bn, up 94.3% on last year, while leveraged loan volumes are at EUR37.2bn, up just 12%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Now though, investors expect a more balanced mix of leveraged loan and high yield bond deals, mainly as a result of sponsors feeling more positive about the equity market and potential exits through public offerings of stock.

"Now that IPOs are looking a bit more promising, sponsors want debt that they can prepay at par," said Martin Horne, head of research at Babson Capital, commenting on the appeal of leveraged loan refinancing over bonds.

CLO RE-BOOT

Low spreads have encouraged companies to refinance predominantly with high yield bonds, but unsatisfied loan investor demand could also help to facilitate a rebalancing, especially as new CLOs are emerging.

Three new European CLOs managed by Apollo, Pramerica and Cairn, amounting to around EUR1bn in total, have priced in 2013. Others from Alcentra, Carlyle Group, ICG and GSO Blackstone are tipped to help the market grow to as much as EUR5bn this year.

There is speculation that Credit Suisse, Investec, New Amsterdam Capital and KKR are also working on new CLOs.

Meanwhile credit funds such as Babson, which can invest in multiple currencies in fixed or floating format, have raised USD5bn over the last 12 months, providing even more liquidity.

"With warehousing of new CLOs ongoing, there should be further pent up demand to support more new loan issuance up to a certain size," said Kevin Connell, managing director of high yield syndicate at RBS.

"We've already seen confidence return to equity markets and that in turn could help to jump start IPO market activity as well as close the valuation gap in potential LBOs in Europe."

BRIGHTER PROSPECTS

Global equity fundraising rose 24% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, helped by rallying equity markets and easing concerns about the economy.

Global IPO volumes, meanwhile, rose 37% to USD21bn, as a surge in US activity and a rebound in European volumes offset a 56% decline in Asia.

Bathroom equipment maker Grohe is one potential candidate for a European IPO as owners TPG Capital and the private equity arm of Credit Suisse speed up preparations to divest the business.

Having always intended to IPO, Grohe over the past two years has refinanced bank debt with floating rate rather than fixed rate bonds. The shorter call periods on FRNs, usually one year, allow companies to refinance debt early without incurring harsh early redemption penalties.

Bankers are not completely ruling out M&A exits though. Dual-track approaches, where sponsors run simultaneous IPO and sale processes to create competitive tension, are still likely to remain popular, bankers said.

Auctions are currently underway for French retailer Maisons Du Monde, Finnish mobile phone firm DNA, and French funeral homes firm OGF, for which final bids for expected in June, banking sources say.

SHORTER MATURITIES

High yield bonds will still remain an attractive funding source, bankers have said, but those too, will likely adapt.

Change of control portability and shorter non-call periods are two examples of how high yield bonds are being structured to accommodate for potential exits, RBS's Connell said.

An increasing number of fixed rate bonds are being priced with first call dates of just two years, or even earlier.

Italian gaming company Sisal, for example, earlier this month priced a EUR275m senior secured deal which matures in September 2017 but is callable as early as November 2014.

In an echo of Grohe's actions, Bathroom firm Sanitec raised EUR250m from a high yield FRN, which paid private equity owner EQT a dividend ahead of a potential IPO in the future.

"Sanitec was very opportunistic when it accessed the market. It got a very good deal, paying just Euribor plus 475bp. If companies can go down the route of a refinancing dividend deal, they will still do that," said one leveraged finance banker.

As for the overall mix of leveraged loans and bonds, bankers say there is room for both.