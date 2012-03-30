LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Leveraged finance bankers are
growing more confident that high-yield bonds will play a crucial
role in leveraged buyouts in 2012 now that nearly EUR4bn of hung
leveraged buyout bridge loans from last year is mostly
refinanced.
The EUR375m Triple C bond for French mechanical engineer
Spie, which priced on Wednesday at a yield of 11%, has taken out
a bridge loan that has been stuck on banks' books for nine
months.
It follows the refinancing of several other hung bridges in
the past few months for Com Hem, Securitas Direct and Polkomtel.
Spie was seen as a key test of investor appetite due to its
low rating. But an order book of around EUR1.4bn has boosted
confidence that the high-yield market, which was badly hamstrung
in the second half of 2011, has returned to good health.
Although the pace of M&A deals is much slower than a year
ago, bankers say they are working on debt packages for several
LBOs that may encompass high-yield.
"Now that markets have ramped up and taken banks out of
their inventory, the high-yield market is in a much better
place," said one senior leveraged finance banker.
Auction processes in the works include the sale of French
eyewear retailer Alain Afflelou, German bandages maker BSN
Medical and the sale of Permira-owned Iglo, the maker of Birds
Eye fish fingers.
The biggest of those is Iglo, which is expected to include
EUR1.75-2bn of debt.
Equity cheques are expected to remain in the 40-45% range,
bankers said, but there is some debate about whether financial
sponsors, who want certainty of financing, will opt for
mezzanine loans over high-yield.
The reopening of the bond market is now leaning towards the
latter, some said.
One high-yield syndicate official said mezz funding was
running at close to 12%, while recent LBO bonds have priced with
yields of around 11%. Mezz also comes with stricter maintenance
covenants, which could also prompt a swing in favour of bonds.
"In current market conditions, I would expect four out of
five sponsors to pick high-yield over mezz, but if the market
softens up again, mezz is still an alternative corporate
financing tool," the senior banker said.
SEEING THROUGH RATINGS
Spie is not regarded as a game changer in itself, but it
does prove that investors look beyond ratings.
"Late last year, it looked like CCC-rated paper was going to
be difficult to place anywhere but with U.S. based accounts,"
said Douglas Clarisse, head of European high yield capital
markets at HSBC.
"However, given the strong demand we saw from European
accounts for Spie, I feel much more comfortable that we can
distribute significant amounts of CCC risk in Europe - assuming
the issuer has a demonstrated ability to generate free cash flow
and deleverage, has a good brand and/or competitive position,
and a strong management team."
Investors are certainly feeling more confident.
A seven point jump in Securitas Direct bonds -- which priced
in February at steep discounts and left some of the underwriters
nursing losses -- has rewarded those investors who took a chance
when markets were still very volatile.
Banks are also taking a more pragmatic stance, being only
too aware that one deal - the EUR300m bond backing the buyout of
French specialty metals firm Ascometal - is struggling.
"Spie was considered one of the toughest high yield bridges
to clear because of the public triple C rating. But the market
has shown that it can pause, digest and handle more complex
deals," said Tanneguy de Carne, head of high-yield capital
markets at Societe Generale CIB.
"Clearly bridges tie up a bank's capital, and a bridge which
is de facto rated triple C consumes more of that capital and can
be expensive when you have to carry it through year-end. But if
the credit has a good story, a solid management team and a
well-known sponsor the market will be able to absorb it and
therefore the underwriting bank will work constructively."
INVESTORS STILL CAUTIOUS
Yet to surface is an expected EUR500m bond that will
refinance a bridge for Italian telecoms company Wind
Telecomunicazioni, which matures in October 2012 and financed
its acquisition of Long Term Evolution (LTE) frequencies.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, meanwhile,
are negotiating with hedge fund investors on the pricing and
structure of Ascometal after the bond failed to price last week.
The 11% yield that investors were initially guided towards
rose to 12%-plus and is now heard to be in the region of
13%-13.5% with some form of Original Issue Discount, bankers
close to the deal said.
At that level, some bankers said, the underwriters will
probably make a loss.
One syndicate official described Ascometal and Spie as
"night and day". Ascometal is rated higher at B2 by Moody's, but
that is because it is a secured bond, the banker said.
"There is no comparison at all. Ascometal is coming out of a
restructuring, as well as having a huge amount of assumed cost
savings, and negative EBITDA in 2009," the banker said.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)