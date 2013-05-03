* High yield issuance surges as yields grind tighter
* Riskier instruments and looser terms abound
* Disparity with underlying economy fuels correction fears
By Natalie Harrison and Robert Smith
LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Europe's dire economy prompted a rate
cut this week, but did not derail an indiscriminate hunt for
yield, enabling junk rated companies to push boundaries on
leverage and sell risky subordinated Payment-In-Kind bonds with
apparent ease.
High yield issuers have never had it so good, but there is
growing unease from some camps that investors may be forgetting
that markets can sell off, as well as rally.
This week's deals have been multiple times subscribed,
allowing issuers to print bonds at coupon levels unimaginable
just two weeks ago. Business is so great that some bankers say
they are turning deals away.
Year-to-date issuance is running at EUR31.5bn, up 32%
year-on-year, Barclays data show, and the diversity of deals is
more akin to US high yield markets.
"There has been a good mix of deal structures and drivers
for these transactions which have also come from a wide variety
of countries, suggesting this is a sustainable increase in
activity," said Mathew Cestar, head of leveraged finance in EMEA
at Credit Suisse.
This week's deals include PIK toggles for R&R Ice Cream and
Kloeckner Pentaplast, a dividend recapitalisation for bathroom
equipment maker Sanitec, a raft of debut issuers in a broad
range of sectors including tissue maker WEPA and UK retailer New
Look, and jumbo refinancings for well-known issuers like Ineos.
NO BARGAIN BASEMENT
Some analysts predict the market will grow to EUR400bn by
year end, having already quadrupled in size to EUR320bn since
2008, but it's not all rosy and there could be bumps along the
way.
The most optimistic investors are confident that European
high yield has finally reached a critical mass and will continue
to grow, but deals are being priced so tightly that the risk of
sharp losses from a sell-off is growing.
"The quality of deals is certainly lower than what we have
seen earlier this year," said one high yield investor.
"In many cases leverage is being maxed out, and pricing is
looking very tight. We're certainly not being offered any
bargains."
New Look is one of the most highly leveraged deals of the
week - around 5.8x Ebitda including its PIK debt, according to
one banker on the deal, which is considered high for a business
vulnerable to a pullback in consumer spending.
A clear sign that the market is getting frothy is also the
resurgence of deeply subordinated PIK deals. PIK supply totalled
EUR1.2bn in the first four months of the year, just below the
EUR1.4bn seen in the whole of 2012, Barclays data show.
Analysts are growing increasingly concerned that investors
are ignoring the fundamentals, warning that a correction could
be brutal.
"With every incremental grind tighter we are cognisant of
how 'toppy' the market may now look," said Simon Ballard, senior
credit strategist at National Australia Bank.
"Further 'risk on' is simply extending the scope and extent
of possible correction if and when it comes."
The Crossover index fell below 400bp for the first time in
two years, and Barclays' cash index set another post-crisis
record, reaching an average price of 106, in the same week that
Spanish unemployment reached 27% and PMI data showed
manufacturing remains in sharp decline.
The ECB rate cut also smacked of desperation.
BREEDING GROUND FOR DEFAULTS?
The paradox is worrying, suggesting central bank action,
rather than improving fundamentals, has set the market ablaze.
"Investors need to be wary when market conditions prompt a
flurry of new high yield issuance. Hot primary markets are often
fertile grounds for future years' defaults," said Peter Aspbury,
a high yield portfolio manager JP Morgan Asset Management.
A PIK toggle sold by German plastics and packaging firm
Kloeckner Pentaplast was increased by 50% to EUR225m even though
second lien lenders were swapped into equity in last year's
restructuring. That's proof of how strong the yield hunt is.
Similarly, Irish telco Eircom, which only emerged from
restructuring in June, is in the market with a EUR310m deal. The
company still has EUR2.6bn of debt after the issuer's floating
rate and PIK notes were wiped out.
Some observers suggested that issuers are tapping the same
audience they burnt less than eighteen months ago, highlighting
just how short some investors' memories are.
There's already some evidence of potential secondary
volatility.
Investors may have been warned about a potential "bun fight"
for good allocation on the Kloeckner PIK, but the bond quickly
dipped back to par after an initial jump to 101 on the break as
markets took a slight turn for the worse on Thursday.
"Next week could be interesting," said one senior leveraged
finance banker.
"It's likely that some deals will not trade that well."