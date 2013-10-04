* High-yield issuance hit record in 2013
* Southeast Asian companies bet on demand for high coupons
* Private banking fuels search for returns
By Kit Yin Boey
Oct 4 (IFR) - Companies in Southeast Asia are looking at
Singapore as a viable alternative for high-yield bond issues in
amounts that would be too small for dollar investors.
The push comes as so-called junk bonds became a predominant
theme this year in the Singapore market, with a record number of
small-cap and sub-investment grade companies selling debt in the
Lion City, attracting investor interest by offering juicy
coupons.
Data from Thomson Reuters showed that close to S$5bn
(US$4.02bn) of high-yield deals were done to date this year,
compared with an estimated S$4.4bn and S$3bn in 2012 and 2011.
Many of these deals were for amounts smaller than US$100m, too
small for the dollar market.
This has attracted companies such as unrated Indonesian
conglomerate Rajawali Group, which this week started a series of
roadshows in the island republic for a potential Reg S deal.
At the same time, Indofood Agri Resources announced its
plans to diversify into the Singapore market via a new S$500m
MTN programme. There were also rumors of Indian and lower-rated
Thai companies looking at coming to Singapore with bonds.
YIELD HUNGER
The issuers are being attracted by the ability to print
bonds at lower coupons than they would get in their home
markets, which in some cases do not even have investors that buy
high-yield at all.
Meanwhile, in Singapore, last year, investors became
renowned for embracing perpetual securities and for chasing
yields. And with most of them focused on holding on to the
bonds, secondary prices very seldom fall below par.
This has helped Singapore become a consistent source of
funds for issuers in the region, being available even at times
when the US dollar market was tight.
In 2011, a record US$6.2bn of local currency bonds were
printed in the city-state just as dollar markets froze amid the
European crisis and the downgrade of the United States.
The swelling appetite from private bank is partly to blame.
Various research reports estimated that the combined wealth of
high-net worth individuals in the country held US$857bn in
assets in 2012.
STEADY NOW
But a recent foray by Perisai Petroleum suggests that even
yield-hungry Singapore investors may draw the line at some
point.
The Malaysian high-yield company raised only S$23m of
three-year bonds despite the backing of three joint leads and
two co-leads, and a generous yield of 6.875%.
The transaction served as notice that even private bank
clients, who had thrown money at any high-yielding name last
year, are now hesitant about taking on unknown foreign issuers.
Rattled by indications from the Federal Reserve in May that
its board could halt monetary easing policies, local investors
started pulling back and increased their target yield levels to
cushion expected rate increases in the future.
Syndicate desks report that private bank clients are balking
at taking on more risk exposure, and that less leverage is being
given to them, although no lines have been pulled.
Institutional investors have also been wary and a number of
Singapore dollar bonds have recently traded below par, albeit to
a lesser extent than US dollar ones.
Bankers think that the market, however, remains reliable,
noticing that there is still demand for recognizable names.
"Foreign names come to Singapore because they know it is a
viable and accessible market," said a syndicate head of a
foreign bank. "The Singapore bond market is still substantial,
and getting along quite healthily despite the last few months of
volatility."