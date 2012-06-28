* EUR47bn-worth of high-grade corporate debt at risk
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - A EUR47bn flood of Spanish corporate
debt into the European high-yield bond market could send the
asset class into freefall, and at worst leave some companies
struggling to refinance their massive debt piles, high-yield
market participants say.
Fears that heavyweight bond issuers such as Gas Natural,
Iberdrola, Repsol and Telefonica will be junked in the coming
months have gathered pace following Moody's three-notch
downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating earlier this month to Baa3
- the brink of speculative grade.
The sheer size of the potential Spanish fallen angels,
especially if they come in quick succession, would result in the
biggest dislocation the market has seen since Ford and General
Motors lost their investment-grade status in 2005.
Not only does the overall debt, at EUR47bn, dwarf the
combined EUR16.1bn of bonds from Greek, Irish and Portuguese
corporate and financials that have dropped into high-yield,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, but it would
lead to a 27% rise in the size of the EUR172bn European market.
"There are big question marks about whether these issuers
will be able to finance themselves," said one high-yield
syndicate banker.
"Some have double-digit billions of debt outstanding. The
European high-yield market is just not that big."
PRICED IN
The market already appears to be pricing in downgrades for
Spanish corporates. Telefonica's five-year credit default swaps
have widened 70bp over the past week to 570bp, which is 150bp
wider than where lower-rated French construction firm Lafarge -
the high-yield market's current biggest issuer - is trading.
Oil company Repsol, which has EUR5.7bn of bonds outstanding,
is the closest to junk territory, but it is Telefonica, rated
Baa2/BBB/BBB+ and which was downgraded by Moody's last week,
that is attracting the most attention. The company has a huge
EUR16.57bn-worth of bonds outstanding.
"Multiple channels of contagion" between the company and the
sovereign means that Telefonica's rating will not exceed more
than one notch above that of the government, Moody's said.
A two-notch Spain downgrade - on watch negative by Moody's -
would therefore bring Telefonica into high-yield.
"While Spain's and Spanish corporates' ratings are not yet
on the precipice of junk, momentum is clearly negative," BoAML
credit analysts said.
So far, EUR4bn of Spanish high-grade debt has already fallen
into high-yield, but this is mostly bank capital securities,
according to BoAML, which includes BBVA and Santander Tier 1
bonds.
"High-grade corporate debt poses a much bigger problem for
the high-yield market to absorb, should ratings continue to head
south," BoAML said.
QUICK TRANSITION
Fallen angels would do worse than to look at Spanish
high-yield cable issuer ONO for guidance on dealing with tough
markets.
At a time when some of its higher-rated country peers are
suffering from the woes of the sovereign, ONO has bought itself
breathing room having pushed out the maturity of all of its debt
to 2017 and beyond.
"ONO is a really good example of a company that has dealt
with its capital structure and has issued even when it is
painful for them in terms of coupon," said one high-yield
syndicate banker.
He warned, however, that fallen angels should not waste time
by trying to cling on to the benefits associated with
investment-grade status and should adapt as quickly as possible
to the quirks of high-yield - such as stricter covenants and
security packages - to lessen refinancing risks.
Corporates are also likely to find the reception from their
lenders less welcoming, another high-yield analyst said.
"If corporates are downgraded, then banks would have to
apply more capital to those loans sitting on balance sheets, and
that provides a big incentive for lenders to push these
companies out into the bond market to refinance," said another
high-yield analyst.
FORCED SELLING
Experts' other big fear is that a sudden flood of bonds into
the speculative-grade market would force investors who track
benchmark indices to sell existing bonds.
If Moody's action on bank ratings is anything to go by, the
move could be sudden.
Moody's downgraded 28 of 33 rated Spanish banks on Monday
and left many on review for further downgrades - after cutting
the sovereign rating on June 13 - citing the government's
reduced ability to support them and the likelihood of higher
property losses.
Santander, Europe's biggest bank, was downgraded to Baa2 but
remains one notch above the sovereign.
The impact on existing high-yield bonds will also partly
hinge on the percentage of funds that track indices where the
individual credit weighting is capped at 3%. One credit analyst
estimated that 40-45% of accounts follow indices that do not
have this limit.
Those funds would therefore have to dramatically shift their
allocations to match the weightings of each credit. Telefonica,
for example, would account for 7% of the overall size of the
European high-yield market, BoAML said - more than double the
weighting of Lafarge.
One high-yield investor who does track a capped index had a
more positive view.
"The flip side to the potential dislocation is that
investors will be able to buy utility-type good credits with
higher yields."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Helene
Durand and Julian Baker)