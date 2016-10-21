LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Daisy called off an attempt to issue
a sterling high-yield deal on Friday, in the latest sign of
waning UK investor appetite for riskier debt in challenging
sectors.
The UK company threw in the towel on the debut bond after
four days of marketing the B2/B rated £385m fixed and
floating-rate notes, as cautious investors demand higher yields
than the telecoms and IT services firm was willing to pay.
While growing concerns around the likelihood of a so-called
"hard Brexit" have made sterling deals more challenging, the
European high-yield market has seen a growing resistance to
riskier deals in any currency.
France's Verallia pulled a 500m PIK dividend deal last week
for example, after investors objected to its structure and
aggressive use of proceeds.
Leads began whispering Daisy's fixed-rate tranche at 8.50%
area, but by Friday investors demanded wider yields than the
company was willing to pay, according to a lead banker.
"We had a deal there at 8.75-9%," he said. "But their
current debt stack (costs) 6.8%, so a new deal at 8.50% was
already stretching the elastic for them."
Daisy also sounded out investors on a bond in late 2014. JP
Morgan arranged the meetings although a deal never came to
fruition.
"There's a real business here, don't get me wrong, but it's
one that's tricky for a number of reasons," an investor told IFR
on Thursday.
"Brexit is happening sure, but that's not my main concern.
This is a business model that needs to make acquisitions to
stand still. And I think there are very low barriers to entry."
Daisy sells converged telecom and IT services to small and
medium sized businesses, and has acquired a number of
competitors in recent years to grow its business. The bond's
covenants would have given it capacity to incur additional debt
to fund planned future acquisitions, with management guiding for
two-to-three M&A deals a year, according to investors that
attended the roadshow.
The banker said that this acquisitive business model meant
some raised concerns around the difficulty distinguishing
between organic and inorganic growth in the company's accounts.
"If they get a little bit more operating performance and are
able to clarify their growth figures a bit more, I think there's
a deal to be done at a better price in future," he said.
STERLING STRUGGLE
This the latest sign of slackening demand for sterling
high-yield bonds. A slew of recent deals from UK debt
purchasers, which buy defaulted loans looking to profit from
collecting on them, have traded particularly badly.
The banker said that while renewed worries around Brexit may
have made some investors more reticent to buy Daisy's deal, the
biggest issue for many was a hefty pipeline of expected deals
from UK issuers.
These include several M&A financings, with Ladbrokes and
NewDay both eyeing sizeable deals in sterling.
A banker away from the deal said Daisy's failure to launch
was also indicative of an increasingly two-speed market for
high-yield debt.
"Straightforward credits are pricing extremely well, while
tricky credits aren't," he said. "People are assigning a
material credit premium to challenging stories."
This has not deterred other companies in challenging sectors
from looking to tap the high-yield market, however.
Spanish gaming company Codere on Friday announced plans to
issue a 775m-equivalent deal in euros and dollars, having
sounded out investors during "credit update" meetings earlier
this month.
The company emerged from a messy restructuring in April
after a multi-year stand-off with creditors and has substantial
exposure to emerging markets such as Argentina.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers)