LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Chemical company Ineos kicked off a
European roadshow for a USD2.2bn dual-currency high-yield bond
on Monday as it seeks to lessen the risk of breaking strict
financial rules on its bank debt in the event of another
downturn in the economy.
Ineos will hold an investor call on Tuesday, with pricing
expected on Thursday via joint global coordinators Barclays and
JP Morgan, and joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and UBS.
The refinancing is aimed at improving the highly cyclical
company's financial flexibility by replacing strict loan
maintenance financial covenants with looser bond covenants,
while also improving its maturity profile.
The bond proceeds will be used to repay in full a bank
revolver facility due in 2013, a term loan due in 2014 and a
second-lien tranche due in 2015, according to Moody's.
"These repayments would remove Ineos's refinancing risk in
2013 and 2014, and reduce it substantially in 2015, when the
first senior secured notes become due," said Moody's, which
upped its outlook on all of Ineos's ratings to positive from
stable on Friday.
The rating agency has assigned a provisional B1 rating to
the new senior secured notes maturing in 2020, as well as the
new covenant-lite USD1.5bn Term Loan B, which is also expected
to price this week.
"The refinancing addresses some of Moody's main concerns
regarding the high vulnerability of Ineos's current capital
structure in case of a downturn, especially given the tight
financial covenants attached to all the outstanding bank
facilities and the several other restrictive covenants that
lenders imposed on Ineos during the recent severe recession,"
Moody's said.
At worst, Ineos could trigger a default on its debt if
lenders do not agree to a waiver in the event that the company
does not satisfy its maintenance rules every quarter.
The chemical company's earnings have been volatile in the
wake of falling demand and a weaker economic growth backdrop,
but its first quarter trading improved, the company said last
week.
Based on unaudited management information, Ineos said
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2012 was EUR465m. That was lower
than the EUR577m for Q1 2011, but substantially above the
EUR190m for Q4 2011.
Ineos estimated net debt leverage at approximately 3.8 times
as at the end of March 2012.
One banker involved in the transaction said a widening in
spreads on Monday, on the back on renewed political fears in
Europe including a collapse in budget talks in the Netherlands
over the weekend, should not impact the deal's process.
By 1333GMT, the iTraxx Crossover index was 17bp wider at
693bp, according to Markit.
"The market has backed up a little bit after the weak
manufacturing data and disappointing news out of the
Netherlands, but from an economic standpoint, conditions are not
any more bleak than a week ago and we're not seeing a big
sell-off," the banker said.
Ineos tapped bond markets in February with a USD1bn 8.375%
senior secured bond maturing in 2019 and a EUR500m floating rate
note which was double the minimum size initially announced
following strong demand from collateralised loan obligations
(CLOs).
Strong demand enabled the issuer to print the fixed-rate
bond inside the initial price guidance range.
The USD1bn February 2019 bond is bid at 105, according to
Tradeweb, having priced at par, while the EUR500m FRN is
hovering around reoffer.
This time round, Ineos is looking to raise more with
longer-dated eight-year bonds, but will once again split the
deal between euros and dollars.
"Ineos is chipping away at refinancing its debt. The
February deal was an opportunistic trade, when markets were
still quite choppy. We've held up relatively well since then,"
the banker said.
ACQUISITION BUZZ
The other focus in the market was M&A activity after
Vodafone said it would buy Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) for
GBP1.04bn which will be funded by its cash reserves.
UBS is acting as sole financial advisor to Vodafone, while
Barclays and Rothschild are acting as joint financial advisors
to CWW.
Vodafone said on a conference call on Monday that it still
had to make a decision on what to do with CWW's existing debt -
a GBP230m convertible bond maturing in November 2014 and a
GBP260m revolving credit facility that the company recently
renegotiated with its lenders.
The GBP200m high-yield bonds issued by Cable & Wireless
International and Cable & Wireless Limited - maturing in March
2019 and August 2012 bonds respectively - will not be impacted
by the takeover following the demerger of CWW and Cable &
Wireless Communications a couple of years ago.
"They are completely separate entities," said one high-yield
analyst familiar with the C&W Communications debt structure.