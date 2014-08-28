BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 High Co SA
* H1 net profit Eur 4.4 million versus Eur 5.5 million last year
* H1 revenue Eur 63.59 million versus Eur 63.23 million in H1 2013
* Sees FY capex below Eur 2 million versus Eur 2.4 million last year
* Sees FY net earnings per share to grow in double digits Source text: bit.ly/1qCQr84 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.