BOSTON, March 5 Hedge fund Highfields Capital Management made its second public appeal to CoreLogic Inc in two weeks to select independent directors for the data and analytics firm's board, pressing for long-sought management changes.

In a letter to CoreLogic Chairman Van Skilling, Highfields praised the company for extending the deadline to nominate new directors but also urged it to find truly qualified candidates.

"We hope this step signals the Board's readiness to create an independent Board majority with the collective professional skills and experience necessary to steward an information company which derives its revenues from the financial services sector," Highlands Chief Executive Jonathon Jacobson and Managing Director Farhad Nanji wrote in a letter dated Monday that they released publicly.

Neither the company nor shareholders will win with a board "that continues to be dominated by hand-picked directors without these skills, or by cosmetic changes of the sort begrudgingly made in the past," the Highfields executives wrote.

Highfields has invested in CoreLogic since 2007 and owns 7.65 percent of the Santa Ana, California-based company.

CoreLogic had no immediate comment on the letter.

Highfields is voicing its concerns at a time when many hedge funds are using their stakes in some of America's biggest companies to demand better corporate governance and higher returns for shareholders.

But for the Boston-based fund, which oversees some $11.6 billion for prominent universities and hospitals, speaking out is something it does only rarely and in a very measured style.

The irritation Highfields has felt with CoreLogic and its chief executive, Anand Nallathambi, has been simmering for some time, according to people close to the fund who are not authorized to discuss it publicly. Highfields decided to go public with its concerns only last week after the company abandoned plans to conduct a strategic review.

Nallathambi has been CEO since CoreLogic was spun off from title insurer First American Corp in June 2010 and its shares have fallen 26 percent during his tenure.

But as CoreLogic's second largest stakeholder - Highfields owns 8.1 million shares, according to recent regulatory data - the hedge fund could be in a strong position to push for change, industry analysts have said.

Indeed CoreLogic's stock jumped nearly 8 percent on Feb. 28 when Highfields first spoke out about the management shortcomings. It has climbed ever since even though it gave up some gains late Monday afternoon to trade down 0.7 percent at $15.39.

In its letter, Highfields reminded the CoreLogic board president that it had previously suggested a suitable candidate with no ties to the hedge fund for the board.

"We caution that empty gestures that perpetuate the status quo, such as expanding the Board and replacing incumbents with different but equally flawed directors, will be another lost opportunity, or worse," Jacobson and Nanji wrote.