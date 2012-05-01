BOSTON May 1 Highfields Capital Management on
Tuesday nominated three people to become directors on CoreLogic
Inc's board, signaling that the investment management
firm is keeping its options open as it pushes for change at the
data and analytics company.
Highfields, a long-time CoreLogic shareholder, named Barry
Baker, Glenn Christenson and Farhad Nanji, a Highfields
executive, as its candidates for election to the board of
directors at the 2012 annual meeting of stockholders.
Boston-based Highfields made the announcement in a
regulatory filing.
In March, Highfields -- which oversees $11.6 billion and
ranks as CoreLogic's second-biggest shareholder with a 7.65
percent stake -- criticized the company's proposed corporate
governance changes as inadequate, calling the data and analytics
company's plans to expand its board a "minor cosmetic"
adjustment.