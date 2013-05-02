* Microwave trading networks launched from London to
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 1 Laser beams and microwave dishes
are the latest weapons in an arms race to shave milliseconds off
dealing times in the shadowy world of high-speed, computerised
financial trading.
Traders, who make money by exploiting tiny, lightning-fast
price changes on exchanges, are now targeting Europe and Asia
after skirmishing in the United States.
The first microwave connections between London and Frankfurt
have been launched, cutting the time to send a trade by about 40
percent compared with optic fibre cables.
Behind the scenes, rivals are also racing to trim
thousandths of seconds from routes to Moscow, Hong Kong and
Tokyo, while also scrambling to find new technologies, including
the use of drones as platforms for wireless links.
The race to transmit at nearly the speed of light comes as
regulators in Europe and the United States debate cracking down
on a sector accused of increasing market volatility and
multiplying the risk of a market meltdown.
Investors have blamed high-speed traders for exaggerating
market movements -- including the biggest-ever daily plunge in
gold last month -- while ethical issues have been raised at a
time when the reputation of the financial sector as a whole is
under scrutiny as a result of scandals such as banks rigging the
Libor interest rate benchmark.
But such questions are not dampening fierce competition
among traders and their communications providers to squeeze out
more speed.
A laser beam technology developed for the U.S. military for
communication between fighter jets is to be used over the route
between Britain and Germany in coming months.
"There is more money being poured into this wireless space
than any time in its history," said Mike Persico, chief
executive of Anova Technologies, which is building a
communications network with wireless dishes and laser beams.
"A lot of things are science fiction, but I like to say we
operate in the world of science fact-ion."
Anova's public announcement of its new technology before its
launch was out of character in a business that is usually
shrouded in secrecy as rivals jockey for the fastest connection.
More typical was the battle to erect the first microwave
link in Europe.
Perseus Telecom kept quiet last October when it flipped the
switch on its London to Frankfurt network, which trimmed several
thousandths of a second, or milliseconds, off the time needed to
complete a trade. The privately held firm based in New York only
showed its hand when European telecoms provider Colt Group SA
launched a rival service in February.
"High frequency trading is driven by being either the
fastest to market, or equal fastest to market, and coming second
is like losing," said Hugh Cumberland, manager for financial
services with Colt.
SERIES OF DISHES
The move to microwave is just one more step by high
frequency trading (HFT) companies to seek an edge since they
emerged on the scene decades ago with computer black boxes that
spew out thousands of trades a second.
HFT has grown to dominate equities trading, although volumes
and profits have tapered off since the global financial crisis.
In Europe, high speed trading accounted for 6.7 trillion
euros of equities trading volumes last year, 39 percent of the
total, analyst Rebecca Healey at consultancy Tabb Group said.
Profits in the U.S. HFT sector slid by 56 percent last year
to $1.8 billion, she added.
High-speed trading has been blamed for causing violent
lurches on financial markets, such the U.S. "flash crash" in May
2010 when the stock market plummeted more than 1,000 points, or
nearly 10 percent, in a matter of minutes.
The top U.S. derivatives regulator said on Tuesday the need
to look at regulating automated trading was underscored by a
phoney tweet from the Associated Press' hacked Twitter account,
which sparked a short-lived panic in the U.S. stock market last
month. Germany is expected to bring in tougher rules governing
high frequency trading later this year.
The HFT firms say they provide liquidity to markets, which
has narrowed the bid/ask spread and made dealing cheaper for
other investors, but critics say that liquidity can evaporate in
times of crisis.
As competition has intensified, HFT firms have gone to huge
lengths to gain an edge, hiring scientists to develop computer
algorithms, and trimming fractions of seconds off trading times
by moving their computer servers into exchange data rooms.
In adopting microwave, traders have revived an old
technology that was once used to carry U.S. long-distance
telephone calls until the volume of traffic forced a move to
fibre optic networks, which have much higher capacity.
For HFT, sending data through the air saves milliseconds. On
the London to Frankfurt route, Perseus says its microwave system
has slashed a round trip to below 4.6 milliseconds compared to
8.35 milliseconds for its high-speed fibre optic network.
Speed in HFT is typically measured in round trip times to
gauge how long it takes to send a trade and get a confirmation.
Perseus, which was formed in 2010, spent 10-20 million euros
constructing its network of microwave dishes from London to
Frankfurt, a time-consuming process involving permits for each
tower from various jurisdictions.
"It's all about being as straight a line as possible. Pull
the string as tight as you can without causing it to break,"
said Perseus Chief Executive Jock Percy.
Being fastest to transact between two trading centres is
most important to one type of HFT strategy, arbitrage, where
traders seek to be first to exploit price differences in two
securities in different locations.
For example, when a share on the Deutsche Bourse is out of
sync with its equivalent futures contract in London or vice
versa, HFT computers will simultaneously buy the cheaper one and
sell it on the more expensive market.
LASER BEAMS
Anova is betting its laser technology will prove to be
another leap for the sector, targeting the weaknesses of
microwave dishes: they are easily disrupted by weather and can
carry tiny amounts of data compared to fibre optic networks.
The company formed a joint venture with AOptix, founded by
two California scientists who developed a high-bandwidth
communications network for the U.S. Air Force to send large
amounts of data between moving aircraft using rotating lasers.
The new hybrid system - combining lasers and millimetre wave
wireless dishes - is due to be first rolled out on short-range
U.S. and British networks over the next two months before the
first long-haul route to Germany, perhaps next year.
"We see Europe as our first expansion front outside of the
U.S. and then we see going both to Russia and Asia as our next
stops," Persico said.
He says the technology -- which makes calculations 300,000
times a second to zero in on the tightest beam between towers --
is as fast as microwave but as reliable and high-capacity as
fibre optics.
Since fibre optic channels typically carry 1,000 times more
data than most microwave networks, most HFT firms ration
microwave for their most speed-sensitive strategies.
They retain fibre optics for other trades and as a back-up
when microwave is hit by weather.
AMBUSH
Persico, who acknowledges rivals are also working behind the
scenes, must hope that he is not the victim of the type of
ambush that hit traders when microwave emerged in the United
States.
At the time, when most speed traders were focusing on
improving fibre optics networks, privately owned Spread Networks
made a massive investment that Forbes estimated at $300 million.
It built a new fibre optics network between Chicago and New
York to improve speed by three milliseconds. After it opened in
2010, customers couldn't understand why they were being beaten.
Later they realised the first microwave network for traders
had been built in secret by rivals.
Asked what might come next, Persico mentioned the use of
drones and barges to create a transatlantic wireless network.
"Some people talk about using balloons or satellites and
some of what I have heard is even more crazy," said Alex
Pilosov, chief executive of Windy Apple Technologies, which
takes credit for building the first microwave network between
New York and Chicago.
"But I don't like to talk about what we are doing until we
have a product and then we sell it, but even then you might not
hear about it," he added.