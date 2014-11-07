Nov 7 Highlight Communications AG :

* Raises forecast for 2014

* Says is raising its forecast for consolidated net profit in 2014 as a whole

* Says now assuming a consolidated net profit of 12 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs and EPS of 0.27 Swiss francs to 0.31 Swiss francs for FY

* Adheres to previous forecast for consolidated sales in 2014 and continues to anticipate consolidated sales in a range of 380 million Swiss francs to 410 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: