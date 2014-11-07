BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Highlight Communications AG :
* Raises forecast for 2014
* Says is raising its forecast for consolidated net profit in 2014 as a whole
* Says now assuming a consolidated net profit of 12 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs and EPS of 0.27 Swiss francs to 0.31 Swiss francs for FY
* Adheres to previous forecast for consolidated sales in 2014 and continues to anticipate consolidated sales in a range of 380 million Swiss francs to 410 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016