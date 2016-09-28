BRIEF-Raymond James sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22/shr
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Highland Capital Management LP, a Dallas-based alternative investment management firm, named Brad Eden as global head of marketing and investor relations.
Eden most recently served as executive vice president at private equity firm Hirzel Capital Management. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 1.78 pct, S&P 1.82 pct, Nasdaq 2.57 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)