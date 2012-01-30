* Output in 2011 at 184,102 ounces of gold, equivalents

* Reduced forecast in Nov to 190,000-200,000 ounces

* Forecast for 2012 200,000-215,000 ounces

MOSCOW, JAN 30 - Russian gold miner Highland Gold missed a reduced output forecast for 2011, producing 184,102 ounces of gold and gold equivalents during the year, citing poor ore quality at a key mine.

In November, it cut its forecast for the year to 190,000-200,000 ounces because of difficulties accessing high-grade ore at its Mnogovershinnoye mine in the Khabarovsk region near the Chinese border.

"Though mined volumes improved substantially, the estimated grades fell short of target," the company said in a statement.

"Going forward the focus will remain on open pit waste stripping to access reserve ore blocks with actions also taken to improve open pit mined grade reliability during 2012."

Its target for 2012 is 200,000-215,000 ounces for its three key mines, Mnogovershinnoye, Novoshirokinskoye and Belaya Gora.