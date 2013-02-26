A man watches a film on his laptop as the train heads toward Agra from Delhi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

• 67 new Express trains to be introduced

• 26 new passenger services, 8 DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) services and 5 MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) services to be introduced

• Run of 57 trains to be extended

• Frequency of 24 trains to be increased

• First AC EMU rake to be introduced on Mumbai suburban network in 2013-14

• 72 additional services to be introduced in Mumbai and 18 in Kolkata

• Rake length increased from 9 cars to 12 cars for 80 services in Kolkata and 30 services in Chennai

• 500 km new lines, 750 km doubling, 450 km gauge conversion targeted in 2013-14

• First ever rail link to connect Arunachal Pradesh

• Some Railway related activities to come under MGNREGA

• For the first time 347 ongoing projects identified as priority projects with the committed funding

• Highest ever plan outlay of Rs. 63,363 crore

• Loan of Rs. 3000 crore repaid fully.

• A new fund-Debt Service Fund set up to meet committed liabilities.

• Freight loading of 1047 MT, 40 MT more than 2012-13

• Passenger growth 5.2% in 2013-14

• Gross Traffic Receipts - Rs. 1,43,742 crore i.e. an increase of 18,062 crore over RE, 2012-13

• Dividend payment estimate d at Rs. 6,249 crore

• Operating Ratio to be 87.8% in 2013-14

• Supplementary charges for super fast trains, reservation fee, clerkage charge, cancellation charge and tatkal charge marginally increased 2

• Fuel Adjustment Component linked re vision for freight tariff to be implemented from 1 st April 2013

• Enhanced reservation fee abolished

• Elimination of 10797 Level Crossings (LC) during the 12 th Plan and no addition of new LCs henceforth

• Introduction of 160/200 kmph Self Propelled Accident Relief Trains

• ‘Aadhar' to be used for various passenger and staff related services

• Internet ticketing from 0030 hours to 2330 hours

• E-ticketing through mobile phones

• Project of SMS alerts to passengers providing updates on reservation status

• Next -Gen e-ticketing system to be rolled out : capable of handling 7200 tickets per minute against 2000 now, 1.20 lakh users simultaneously against 40,000 now

• Introduction of executive lounge at 7 more stations: Bilaspur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Nagpur, Agra, Jaipur and Bengaluru

• Introduction of ‘Azadi Express' to connect places associated with freedom movement

• Four companies of women RPF personnel set up and another 8 to be set up to strengthen the security of rain passengers, especially women passengers

• 10% RPF vacancies being reserved for women

• 1.52 lakh vacancies being filled up this year out of which 47000 vacancies have been earmarked for weaker sections and physically challenged

• Railways to impart skills to the youth in railway related trades in 25 locations

• Provision of portable fire extinguishers in Guard-cum-Brake Vans, AC Coaches and Pantry Cars in all trains

• Pilot project on select trains to facilitate passengers to contact on board staff through SMS/phone call/e-mail for coach cleanliness and real time feedback

• Provision of announcement facility and electronic display boards in trains

• Providing free Wi-Fi facilities on several trains

• Upgrading 60 stations as Adarsh Stations in addition to 980 already selected

• Introduction of an ‘Anubhuti' coach in select trains to provide excellent ambience and latest facilities and services

• 179 escalators and 400 lifts at A-1 and other major stations to be installed facilitating elderly an d differently-abled

• Affixing Braille stickers with layout of coaches including toilets, provision of wheel chairs and battery operated vehicles at more stations and making coaches wheel-chair friendly

• Centralized Catering Services Monitoring Cell set up with a toll free number (1800 111 321) 3

• Complimentary card passes to recipients of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna & Dhyan Chand Awards to be valid for travel by 1 st Class/2 nd AC

• Complimentary card passes to Olympic Medalists and Dronacharya Awardees for travel in Rajdhani/Shatabadi Trains

• Travel by Duronoto Trains permit ted on all card passes issued to sportspersons having facility of travel by Rajdhani/Shatabadi Trains

• Facility of complimentary card passes valid in 1 st class/2 nd AC extended to parents of posthumous unmarried awardees of Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, President's Police Medal for Gallantry and policy medal for Gallantry

• Policy Gallantry awardees to be granted one complimentary pass every year for travel along with one companion in 2nd AC in Rajdhani/Shatabadi Trains

• Passes for freedom fighters to be re newed once in three years instead of every year.

• Setting up of six more Rail Neer bottling plants at Vijayawada, Nagpur, Lalitpur, Bilaspur, Jaipur and Ahmedabad

• Setting up of a multi-disciplinary training institute at Nagpur for training in rail related electronics technologies

• Setting up of a centralized training institute at Secunderabad--Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management

• Five fellowships in national universities to be instituted to motivate students to study and undertake research on Railway related issues at M.Phil and Ph.D. levels

• Fund allocation for staff quarters enhanced to Rs. 300 crore

• Provision of hostel facilities for single women railway employees at all divisional headquarters

• Provision of water closets and air conditioners in the locomotive cabs to avoid stress being faced by loco pilots

