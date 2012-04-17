The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.
The RBI cut its policy repo rate to 8.00 percent, compared with expectations for a 25 basis point cut in a Reuters poll.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement and comments from top RBI officials:
POLICY MEASURES:
* Cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 8.00 percent
* Reverse repo rate falls to 7.00 percent
* Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent
* Raises borrowing limit of banks under marginal standing facility to 2 percent from 1 percent.
POLICY STANCE:
* Says modest growth slowdown, upside risks to inflation limit space for further reduction in policy rates
* Policy stance aims to provide greater liquidity cushion to financial system
* Liquidity moving towards comfort zone, proactive steps will be taken to restore to comfort zone if needed
* Cut rate by 50 bps due to better understanding of 2012/13 growth and inflation than at time of March policy
* Wanted to give more decisive signal for monetary policy transmission through 50 bps rate cut
* Monetary easing may not be a sufficient condition for boosting investment
* If growth is 7.3 percent this year, then scope for rate cut is limited
* Cumulative impact of policy actions since January has not been fully transmitted
* Indications show non-inflationary growth rate of 7.5 percent
* Still believe 5 percent inflation is "something to strive for"
* Will manage liquidity in plus/minus one percent band of deposits
FORECASTS
* Baseline GDP growth forecast for 2012/13 at 7.3 percent
* Baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 at 6.5 percent
* Money supply growth projected at 15 percent, credit growth at 17 percent and deposits at 16 percent in 2012/13
FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET
* Concerned over thin foreign exchange market volume after imposition of restrictions on rupee speculative trading
* Says some curbs on forex trading need to stay, some may need to be withdrawn
ECONOMY
* Says current account deficit level unsustainable
* Financing of current account deficit will continue to pose a major challenge
* Risk of pass-through of administered prices into inflation limited on reduced corporate pricing power
* Non-food manufactured products inflation expected to remain contained
