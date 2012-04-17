A policeman walks past the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.

The RBI cut its policy repo rate to 8.00 percent, compared with expectations for a 25 basis point cut in a Reuters poll.

Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement and comments from top RBI officials:

POLICY MEASURES:

* Cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 8.00 percent

* Reverse repo rate falls to 7.00 percent

* Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent

* Raises borrowing limit of banks under marginal standing facility to 2 percent from 1 percent.

POLICY STANCE:

* Says modest growth slowdown, upside risks to inflation limit space for further reduction in policy rates

* Policy stance aims to provide greater liquidity cushion to financial system

* Liquidity moving towards comfort zone, proactive steps will be taken to restore to comfort zone if needed

* Cut rate by 50 bps due to better understanding of 2012/13 growth and inflation than at time of March policy

* Wanted to give more decisive signal for monetary policy transmission through 50 bps rate cut

* Monetary easing may not be a sufficient condition for boosting investment

* If growth is 7.3 percent this year, then scope for rate cut is limited

* Cumulative impact of policy actions since January has not been fully transmitted

* Indications show non-inflationary growth rate of 7.5 percent

* Still believe 5 percent inflation is "something to strive for"

* Will manage liquidity in plus/minus one percent band of deposits

FORECASTS

* Baseline GDP growth forecast for 2012/13 at 7.3 percent

* Baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 at 6.5 percent

* Money supply growth projected at 15 percent, credit growth at 17 percent and deposits at 16 percent in 2012/13

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

* Concerned over thin foreign exchange market volume after imposition of restrictions on rupee speculative trading

* Says some curbs on forex trading need to stay, some may need to be withdrawn

ECONOMY

* Says current account deficit level unsustainable

* Financing of current account deficit will continue to pose a major challenge

* Risk of pass-through of administered prices into inflation limited on reduced corporate pricing power

* Non-food manufactured products inflation expected to remain contained

