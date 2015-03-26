Australia's team fields at sunset during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

Indian cricket fans react as India bats against Australia during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's bowler Umesh Yadav (L) reacts after Australia's Steve Smith (C) was caught out by Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc follows through with a delivery during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) celebrates with team mates after wicket keeper Brad Haddin caught out India's Virat Kohli off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson for one run during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc (L) argues with umpire Kumar Dharmasena after Starc exchanged words on the pitch with India's batsman Suresh Raina (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Rohit Sharma reacts after being bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Johnson during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson (L) reacts after bowling out India's Rohit Sharma (R) during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Latest from the World Cup semi-final between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:

Australia won the toss and, opting to bat first, posted 328-7.

India innings

1st over: Rohit Sharma's edge off Mitchell Starc flies to Shane Watson at slip but umpire thinks the ball didn't carry. TV umpire backs the decision. Rohit hits the next for a boundary and nearly edges the next one just short of Michael Clarke in second slip. 4-0

2nd over: Josh Hazlewood begins with a tidy over conceding three runs. 7-0

4th over: Shikhar Dhawan pulls Hazlewood in front of the square for his first boundary and is dropped off the next ball. Dhawan tried to drive it but managed an edge which Watson was prepared to pouch at first slip but wicketkeeper Brad Haddin leapt to his left and spilled it. 15-0.

5th over: Dhawan survived a leg-before appeal off Starc. Umpire unmoved, Australia decide against review. Replay suggests ball missing leg stump by some distance. 20-0

7th over: Mitchell Johnson is introduced into the attack and Rohit hooks the second delivery for his first six. 30-0

10th over: James Faulkner begins with a front-foot no-ball but Rohit gets only single off the free-hit delivery. Dhawan hits back-to-back fours before whipping the next one over deep midwicket for his first six. Sixteen runs from the over as India cross 50-mark. 55-0

12th over: Dhawan goes after Faulkner again, collecting two boundaries in the over. 73-0

13th over: Hazlewood is brought back into attack and he strikes with the fifth delivery which Dhawan hits to Glenn Maxwell at deep extra cover. 76-1

15th over: Hazlewood ties down new batsman Virat Kohli to walk away with a maiden over. 77-1

16th over: Johnson strikes a huge blow with a short ball. Kohli went for a pull and managed a top-edge that ballooned up and Haddin had all the time in the world to position himself under the ball. 80-2

18th over: Rohit hits Johnson over midwicket for a six but his inside edge off the next delivery hits the top of the stump. 91-3

20th over: Maxwell concedes one run in his first over of off-spin. 95-3

23rd over: Faulkner returns to attack and tastes success. Raina, who had hit a boundary off the previous delivery, nicks a delivery to perish caught behind. 108-4

29th over: Hazlewood back in attack and concedes three runs in his tidy over. 133-4

31st over: Dhoni collects two boundaries off Hazlewood. 148-4

34th over: Ajinkya Rahane hits Watson for a boundary but required run rate climbs above 10. 165-4

36th over: Batting powerplay starts for India and Dhoni slices Faulkner for his third boundary. 177-4

37th over: Starc claims his first wicket of the match as Australia use review to overturn a not-out decision. Snickometer suggests Rahane did nick the delivery which Haddin had caught behind stumps. 179-5

39th over: Ravindra Jadeja runs a Starc delivery to long-leg boundary for his first four. 192-5

(Reporting by Julian Linden/Amlan Chakraborty. Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)