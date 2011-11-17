(Follows alerts)
Nov 17 Frozen seafood processor High Liner
Foods said it will acquire U.S. and Asian procurement
operations of Icelandic Group for $230.6 million in cash.
The deal includes seafood supplier Icelandic USA's
processing plant in Newport News, Virginia, as well as units
that operate a processing plant in China and procure product
from other Asian countries.
High Liner expects the deal to close in 2011, or in the
first quarter of 2012, and will finance it with new long-term
debt and an increase in its existing asset-based loan facility.
RBC Capital Markets and Markó Partners are acting as
financial advisors to High Liner.
High Liner expects the deal to immediately add to earnings
per share before one-time costs related to the deal.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)