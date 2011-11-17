(Follows alerts)

Nov 17 Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods said it will acquire U.S. and Asian procurement operations of Icelandic Group for $230.6 million in cash.

The deal includes seafood supplier Icelandic USA's processing plant in Newport News, Virginia, as well as units that operate a processing plant in China and procure product from other Asian countries.

High Liner expects the deal to close in 2011, or in the first quarter of 2012, and will finance it with new long-term debt and an increase in its existing asset-based loan facility.

RBC Capital Markets and Markó Partners are acting as financial advisors to High Liner.

High Liner expects the deal to immediately add to earnings per share before one-time costs related to the deal. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)