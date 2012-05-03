May 3 Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods
Inc said it would shut two plants in the United States
and Canada due to over capacity at several factories and the
acquisition of a more modern plant last December.
The company said it would shut units in Burin, Newfoundland
and Labrador, and Danvers, Massachusetts -- its highest-cost and
most underutilized facilities.
High Liner expects to incur after-tax cash costs of about
C$2.7 million on the closures. It also expects to take an
after-tax impairment charge of C$9.9 million for plant and
equipment.
The company has grown through recent acquisitions, and many
of its plants are operating below capacity, Chief Executive
Henry Demone said in a statement.
The Burin plant, which employs 121 full-time employees, will
be shut by December end, while the Danvers plant, which employs
more than 160 people, will remain open till the first quarter of
2013.
Shares of the company were trading up 5 Canadian cents at
C$19.95 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.