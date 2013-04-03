NEW YORK, April 3 Nationwide Financial today announced it has entered an agreement with Union Bank's HighMark Capital Management to acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds with $3.6 billion in assets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Highmark will become the subadviser for nine of the funds it currently manages in the form of nine new Nationwide Funds, according to the announcement. The outside subadvisers for the other eight funds will remain in place.

With the acquisition, Nationwide will have a total of $51 billion in its fund business.