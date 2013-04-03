NEW YORK, April 3 Nationwide Financial today
announced it has entered an agreement with Union Bank's HighMark
Capital Management to acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds
with $3.6 billion in assets.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Under the deal, Highmark will become the subadviser for nine
of the funds it currently manages in the form of nine new
Nationwide Funds, according to the announcement. The outside
subadvisers for the other eight funds will remain in place.
With the acquisition, Nationwide will have a total of $51
billion in its fund business.