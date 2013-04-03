By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 3 Nationwide Financial said on
Wednesday it entered an agreement with Union Bank's HighMark
Capital Management to acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds
with $3.6 billion in assets.
Separately, HighMark is selling its five money market funds
to New York-based Reich & Tang.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters first
reported the deal on Tuesday.
Under the deal, HighMark will become the subadviser to nine
of the funds it currently manages in the form of nine new
Nationwide Funds, according to the announcement. The outside
subadvisers for the other eight funds will remain in place.
Highmark is a subsidiary of Union Bank N.A, which is part of
UnionBanCal Corp. Union BanCal had $97 billion in assets at Dec.
31, 2012, and is a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
With the acquisition, Nationwide will have a total of $51
billion in its fund business.
For Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide, the acquisition
represents another step in the firm's push to grow its retail
mutual fund business, Michael Spangler, president of Nationwide
Funds, told Reuters in an interview.
Over the past year, the firm has grown its fund wholesaling
force to 19 people from 12 and has created a four-person sales
team focused on selling its mutual fund to defined contribution
retirement plans, Spangler said.
Nationwide might look at further acquisitions in the future
and would be particularly interested in growing its fund
offering investing in emerging markets, he said. For now,
however, the firm will focus on getting the current deal with
HighMark completed, he said.
The deal is expected to close by the early fourth quarter of
this year.
For Reich & Tang, the acquisition of HighMark's money market
funds marks the second acquisition in as many years for the
company. The firm completed a merger of the ValueLine U.S.
Government Fund in 2012.
Nationwide and Reich & Tang both used Cambridge
International Partners as their financial adviser. Berkshire
Capital Securities acted as the financial adviser to HighMark
and Union Bank. Bingham McCutchen was the legal adviser to
HighMark and Union Bank. Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP
acted as legal counsel to Nationwide.