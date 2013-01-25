LONDON Jan 25 The owners of the Channel Tunnel
rail link will restructure 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in
debt to take advantage of low repayment rates in the corporate
bond market, The Independent newspaper said on Friday.
The Canadian consortium of the Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan and Borealis Infrastructure will swap bank loans used to
finance its 2.1 billion pound purchase of the High Speed One
rail link for corporate bonds, which will also give them longer
to repay the debt, the newspaper said.
Royal Bank of Scotland is advising on the bond issue, it
said.
High Speed One, which runs the line between London and the
Channel Tunnel, declined to comment on the report.