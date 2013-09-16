Sept 16 HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring away from top U.S. brokerages, said on Monday it hired a veteran team of advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to expand the firm's presence in Alabama.

Advisers W.F. Sanders Jr, J. Wesley Clayton, Henry "Moss" Crosby Jr and Michael Ahearn joined HighTower on Friday from Morgan Stanley, where they managed roughly $500 million in client assets and had annual revenue production of $3.5 million.

Clayton and Crosby were both senior vice presidents at Morgan Stanley before making the move. Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.

The team, known as Twickenham Wealth Advisors, is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

Chicago-based HighTower, formed in 2008, has attracted many breakaway broker teams and managers, like the Twickenham Wealth Advisors team, who want to become independent and free from attachment to big banks.