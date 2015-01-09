NEW YORK Jan 9 Chicago-based independent wealth
management firm HighTower Advisors has made its first hire of
2015 a substantial one, adding two UBS Wealth Management
brokers who managed $550 million in assets.
Emmett Towey, 45, and Michael Cantore III, 38, joined
HighTower from UBS on Jan. 2, after spending 18 months studying
the business through the eyes of Emmett Towey's brother, Justin
Towey.
Justin Towey joined HighTower in 2010, also from UBS, a
HighTower spokeswoman confirmed. HighTower announced Cantore and
Towey's move earlier this week.
Cantore said he and Towey, colleagues for over 17 years,
made the switch because they wanted more independence and did
not want to make selling financial products a major focus of
their work.
"We can purely focus on advice and solutions, rather than
having to think about product the way that often happens inside
the wire houses," Cantore said.
UBS, along with Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Advisors
, and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, are the
four largest U.S. brokerages and are referred to in industry
parlance as the wire houses.
HighTower said it landed 13 groups of advisers in 2014. They
included at least 23 brokers who managed $3 billion in assets,
according to Reuters coverage of some of those hires.
As HighTower does not publicly announce all new hires, the
actual number of brokers and assets included in the 13 groups is
likely higher.
HighTower currently has more than 40 firms affiliated with
it through its Partnership division, through which it buys
advisers' practices and gives them equity.
It also has five financial advisory groups on its Network
channel, which allows firms to use HighTower's platform and
technology but maintain independent ownership over their
business.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Peter Galloway)