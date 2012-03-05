March 5 HighTower Advisors LLC, a broker-owned firm that has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, said on Monday it added three veteran advisers from Merrill Lynch in one of its biggest hires yet in the New York region.

Kenneth Hoffman, Richard Steinberg and Jordan Waxman joined HighTower on Friday in New York. At Merrill Lynch they managed more than $1.4 billion in assets for about 50 clients.

The advisers, who joined HighTower as partners and managing directors, came from the Private Banking and Investment Group of Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America Corp . Their clients include families, foundations, endowments, unions and pension plans.

Hoffman, who has more than three decades of experience, previously worked at Lehman Brothers and E.F. Hutton. Steinberg and Waxman, both with Merrill for about a decade, previously worked as wealth managers at Goldman Sachs & Co.

The three advisers together formed HSW Advisors and are the fourth new team to join HighTower in 2012.

"What really sold us was the people," Waxman said in an interview. "The culture here is collegial, one where they only sought after and retained top senior advisory teams that have large, seasoned businesses like ours."

The Chicago-based firm also has added advisers in Arizona, California and Maryland this year, from firms including Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

HighTower, founded in 2008 and owned by its advisers, has grown by attracting breakaway brokers who want to become independent, free from attachment to big banks.

The firm allows groups to work with several independent securities holders, or "custodians," such as Charles Schwab , Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian - a common practice at the brokerages of big firms.

"I think their value proposition is very attractive for high-end producers," said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig, who noted that the ability to have multiple custodial relationships is a big draw for advisers.

"You can go to your clients with a truly best-of-breed format," he said.

Mike Papedis, executive vice president of business development at HighTower, said the firm had 70 percent more transactions in 2011 than in 2010.

"We have a deep pipeline," he said. "We expect to do more than we did last year. We consummated 10 transactions last year, and we're on pace for this year."