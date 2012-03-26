March 26 HighTower Advisors LLC, a broker-owned wealth manager that has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, has landed a veteran Merrill Lynch adviser who managed $200 million in client assets.

Adviser Charles Holt joined HighTower's Pagnato-Karp group on Friday after more than two decades at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America.

The Pagnato-Karp group, started by former Merrill advisers Paul Pagnato and David Karp last year, is based in Reston, Virginia. Roughly 80 percent of the group's clients are based in the metro Washington, D.C. area.

"A lot of advisers go into their own business to run it the way they feel is best fit," Pagnato said on Monday, referring to his and his partners' decisions to leave their old firm.

He said that one of the main draws of HighTower for advisers like himself and Holt is the ability to select from a range of third-party securities holders, or "custodians," such as Charles Schwab or Fidelity, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian -- as is the case with the brokerage arms of big banks.

Holt, previously a senior vice president of investments at Merrill, joined HighTower as a partner and managing director.

His new responsibilities include developing and implementing advanced planning strategies for clients, including preservation of capital, tax minimization and lifetime cash flow needs.

Pagnato, who recruited Holt from Merrill, said he has seen an increased interest in brokers looking to join the firm.

Chicago-based HighTower, founded in 2008, also has added advisers in Arizona, California, Maryland and New York this year, from firms including Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Mike Papedis, executive vice president of business development at HighTower, told Reuters earlier this month that the firm had 70 percent more transactions in 2011 than in 2010.

"We expect to do more than we did last year," he said. "We consummated 10 transactions last year, and we're on pace for this year."