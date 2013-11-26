(Corrects spelling of Kamhi's name in last paragraph)
NEW YORK Nov 25 HighTower Advisors, an
independent, adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring from
top U.S. brokerages, said on Monday that a Merrill Lynch
adviser and her team have partnered with the firm.
Laurie Kamhi and her team, including analyst Christine
Torrey and private wealth associate Karman Tong, have joined
HighTower's New York headquarters from Merrill Lynch Private
Banking and Investment Group, where they managed $320 million in
client assets.
The team, known as LCK Wealth Management, joined HighTower
last Friday. A representative for HighTower declined to comment
on the team's annual revenue production while at Merrill.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the departures but
declined further comment.
Kamhi told Reuters that she was in the process of meeting
with her clients to ask them to join her at HighTower and has
received "very positive feedback."
Kamhi, who worked at Merrill for more than 20 years
according to a regulatory filing, also said that she and her
team will consider how best to expand their business once they
have settled at HighTower.
"They're leaving a conflicted world of Wall Street that
lacks transparency," said Mike Papedis, executive vice president
at HighTower. "They want to be on the right side of the tracks
in serving sophisticated clients," he said.
The Kamhi-led partnership is the third to join HighTower in
the past three weeks. A team led by former Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management adviser Charles Andriole joined on Nov. 15, while a
team led by former UBS Wealth Management Americas
adviser Peter Klein joined on Nov. 8.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)