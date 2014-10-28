NEW YORK Oct 28 The Chicago-based broker-dealer
HighTower Advisors LLC said on Tuesday it added two consultants
to a retirement consulting practice on HighTower's Network
channel, the firm's branch for businesses that remain
independently-owned.
Charlie Vieth and Steve Zients joined Fiduciary Plan
Advisers at HighTower, a Baltimore-based group that provides
consulting on employer-sponsored retirement plans, like 401(k)s,
according to the group's website.
Vieth and Zients joined from Act2 Retirement Consulting, the
retirement consulting practice they founded after both left T.
Rowe Price Retirement Plan Services where Vieth was president
and Zients was executive vice president for client service,
according to Act2's LinkedIn company page.
HighTower is mostly well known for its partnership division,
through which HighTower buys advisers' practices and offers them
equity in the firm. HighTower's Network branch offers advisers
the ability to use HighTower's platform and technology, but
allows the advisers to retain ownership of their business.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)