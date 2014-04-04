LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Italian telecom firm Wind has
announced a 3.75bn-equivalent high-yield bond as part of a
refinancing of its outstanding senior and PIK notes, which it is
aiming to price next week.
Wind is issuing the bonds out of Wind Acquisition Finance
S.A. The proceeds will be used alongside a EUR500m cash
injection from Wind's owner VimpelCom to refinance Wind's
EUR2.7bn-equivalent 11.75% 2017 senior notes and
EUR1.3bn-equivalent 12.25% PIK.
One of the key drivers behind the refinancing is that the
PIK notes would have to pay their first cash coupon in July if
not repaid.
The new bond will carry a seven-year tenor and three-year
call protection, and will be split into EUR1.85bn and USD2.6bn
tranches. This tranche split is subject to change, however.
Roadshows start today in New York, according to a banker on
the deal, before switching to London on Monday and Tuesday
morning. Meetings in continental Europe will be held on Tuesday
afternoon, and the bond is expected to price on either Tuesday
or Wednesday.
Joint physical bookrunners are Deutsche Bank and Credit
Suisse, with global coordinators BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole,
and Banca IMI.
Joint lead bookrunners are Barclays, ING, Societe Generale
and UniCredit, while Morgan Stanley and Natixis are joint
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)