LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Italian construction firm Condotte has postponed a planned high-yield bond, according to a source close to matter, after more than a week of trying to sell the deal.

The company began marketing a EUR300m 7NC3 senior trade on April 27, with the first price whispers heard in the mid 6% range last week, according to an investor.

But with the market weakening and the deal struggling to gain traction, leads set price talk at 8.5% area on a downsized EUR200m deal on Wednesday. This was due to price on Thursday afternoon, but has been postponed due to market volatility, according to the source.

This decision will come as no surprise to many in the market. One investor said on Thursday morning that he imagined accounts in the book may be having second thoughts about the deal.

"If you were nervously in there at mid 8% last night, I cannot imagine you are still happy with Bunds gapping, the Crossover 15bp wider and OHL selling off," he said.

Spanish construction firm OHL's bonds slipped four points on Thursday, after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives at the Spanish builder's Mexican unit discussing overcharging the government.

Global coordinators on the deal were Credit Suisse and UniCredit, with Banca IMI, Banca Akros and Barclays joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)