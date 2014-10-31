NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Investors betting that oil prices
will recover are starting to support the battered prices of
high-yield bonds from exploration and production (E&P) energy
companies.
But market strategists warn they could face steep losses
ahead if the price of oil remains under pressure - particularly
if they are not more selective about which credits to buy.
West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark for crude pricing, has
fallen more than US$20 a barrel since June, from over US$105 at
the time to US$82.65 this week.
That tumble has hit bonds in the E&P sector, which have
taken a beating in the secondary market.
According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index,
energy sector spreads widened from around 360bp in June to 576bp
on October 15.
But those spreads then tightened 80bp to 496bp by October
24, as the low cash prices drew in opportunistic bargain-hunting
investors.
"Clearly there is some optimism that the sector offers value
versus the broader market," said UBS strategist Matthew Mish,
who believes investors need more due diligence on single B rated
E&P names.
UP OR DOWN
At BNP Paribas, credit strategist Mark Howard said the
whipsaw price movements were the result of a "tug of war"
between differing views on where oil prices are headed.
"High-yield investors think oil prices will stabilize and
see E&P bonds as cheap relative to the rest of the market,"
Howard told IFR.
"Distressed and event-driven funds are rolling up their
sleeves and betting oil will fall into the mid/low 70s."
Without question, oil prices will determine the fate of many
E&P companies, which typically have bank lines dependent on
production volumes and oil prices being at certain levels.
Those that do not achieve enough production at a time when
prices are lower - or have not yet started production at all -
may lose access to debt capital markets to fund further
production growth or survive until prices rise.
"There is concern about less fully formed companies that are
going to be exposed if oil goes down to 70," said Howard.
Distressed funds have been shorting energy bonds, expecting
the shale boom to be undermined by the global oil glut, and that
early production phase companies will run out of cash before
full production and free cash flow is achieved.
Oilfield services companies are said to be a particular
concern.
Offshore contract drilling services company Hercules
Offshore, rated B3/B, saw its 6.75% 2022 bonds drop to 58.75
Friday, sliding further from the mid-60s area after the company
disclosed lackluster quarterly results earlier in the month.
Its bonds had already taken a nosedive on the back of
falling oil prices, and were trading in the mid-80s at the start
of September.
"We are not going to see a lot of bankruptcies if oil stays
at 80-85," said Stephen Kotsen, a high-yield portfolio manager
at Nomura Asset Management.
"But if it goes to 70 and stays at that level for two to
three years, then we could see defaults," he said.
About 40% of the energy sector is rated B2 or lower and has
below-average recovery prospects, according to Moody's.
While average one-year default rates for single Bs and
triple Cs are 3% and 16% respectively, historically those
numbers jump to 8% and 34% in high-default periods.
Even so, the much lower rate of default of single Bs seems
to be enough to encourage some investors to take a real punt on
the prospect of oil prices not staying lower for too long.
"We are not worried, as we look at bond prices relative to
what the assets are worth," said Gibson Cooper, energy analyst
at Western Asset Management Company.
He said high-yield E&P had historically lower default rates
because of the inherent hard assets behind the bonds, which gave
companies several levers to pull during down-cycles.
"The lender generally recognizes the sector as being
cyclical, and will work with the companies to maneuver highly
leveraged balance sheets and give companies time to perform,"
Cooper said.
The high-yield energy sector's default rate stood at 0.4%
year-to-date through August 2014 versus 2.9% over all of last
year, according to Fitch Ratings.
