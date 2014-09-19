* "No" vote sparks modest junk rally

* New sterling supply on the way

* Buyers still smarting from recent pain

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Buyers of sterling high-yield bonds have had a dire few months, but the result of the Scottish independence referendum offered the flagging market some much-needed relief on Friday.

The result is the first piece of good news in weeks for the UK's junk debt market, which was sagging under its own weight of issuance and rocked by the fallout from Phones 4U's implosion.

"With the UK rate rise potentially pushed back and the Scotland issue now past us, one needs to reassess relative value without these fear factors," said David Newman, head of global high yield at Rogge Global Partners.

"It may take a few days for those currently underinvested in the market to reacquaint themselves with the non-tarnished credits but then we may see a more consistent rally."

Some recently issued bonds that were underperforming have already rebounded. Iceland Food's 6.25% 2021 and 6.75% 2024 slumped to low cash bids of 92 and 91.625 respectively on Thursday, according to Tradeweb, but rallied as high as 95.5 and 93.2 on Friday morning.

Thomas Egan, a director in Barclays' EMEA leveraged finance syndicate, said that sterling high-yield bonds were largely unchanged on Friday morning, having already crept up during the week in anticipation of a no vote.

"It doesn't seem as if there were people desperate to sell ahead of the vote that are now coming back," he said.

"Sterling high-yield has been heavy for a while, even away from the Scotland issue. Some investors, however, were still inclined to point to the referendum as a reason either to not do new deals or push for additional yield."

Iron Mountain issued a £400m 2020 bond at par to yield 6.125% last week, but a banker said the New York-listed firm had considered coming to the market in May when it would have paid closer to 5.5%.

While the Scotland vote rarely felt like a make-or-break issue for the high-yield market, companies looking to bring new deals will be glad of the greater certainty.

A high-yield syndicate banker said they have been pre-marketing a sterling trade this week, which they will now announce on Monday.

"The timing is coincidental, but the market is now brighter for sterling," he said.

Opportunistic issuers may also come back to market. Virgin Media was considered bringing a US dollar and sterling refinancing trade last week, according to market sources, but held off due to volatility.

FRAGILE ENVIRONMENT

June and July saw an unprecedented wave of supply of sterling deals, with £3.4bn of new issues across 15 tranches. This caused a serious case of indigestion, with the bid for new issues often collapsing on the break.

Debenhams, for example, priced a £225m five-year at par to yield 5.25% at the end of June, but the bond was bid two points lower at 98 just two days later.

"In June and July you had a ton of primary supply in a market that's not very deep," said Egan. "When the market started to soften and some investors looked to sell, there wasn't a lot of excess liquidity to absorb that pressure."

In this fragile environment it did not take much to send deals spiralling lower in the secondary market. Boparan priced a £330m 5.5% 2021 bond at par in June, but the bid plummeted to just 90.50 in July when The Guardian published a scathing exposé alleging hygiene failings at the company's poultry factories.

Anyone hoping for a respite from the pain when markets returned for business in September was sorely disappointed, as UK retailer Phones 4U's rapid slide into administration wreaked havoc on the market.

The retail sector accounted for a lot of UK high-yield in recent years, and Barclays analysts said companies such as New Look and Matalan were "unduly punished" in the ensuing sell-off.

Phones 4U's implosion was particularly painful for bondholders as many firms held the company's senior secured or even PIK notes in short duration funds. A large UK firm's short duration fund lost more than 80bp of performance in a day as a result, according to two market sources.

Both declined to name the firm, but one added: "there's a good chance your pension is with them." (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)