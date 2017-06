WASHINGTON May 31 Huntington Ingalls Industries has been awarded a contract valued at $2.38 billion for detail design and construction work on the U.S. Navy's next large-deck amphibious assault ship, LHA-7, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The contract is a modification of a previously awarded fixed-price, incentive fee contract, and runs through June 2018, the U.S. Defense Department said in a daily digest of big weapons contracts.