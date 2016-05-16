France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Hikari Tsushin Inc :
* Say Hikari Tsushin will acquire shares and warrants of Water Direct Corp through takeover bid from May 17 to June 29
* Says acquisition price is 2.1 billion yen
* Says Hikari Tsushin will increase stake in Water Direct Corp to 63.4 percent from 17.0 percent after the acquisition
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.