BRIEF-Beauty Forever revises FY 2016 dividend payment plan
* Says it revises FY 2016 dividend payment plan as to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.52 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 23 Shandong Hiking International Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Sept 24 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ppZFjg
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it revises FY 2016 dividend payment plan as to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.52 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says for Q2 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by around 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5%