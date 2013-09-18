By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 18 Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals
has formed a joint venture with Sheikh Mohammed Hussein
Al Amoudi's MIDROC Group to enter the Ethiopian healthcare
market, where health spending is likely to more than double in
the next few years.
London-listed Hikma said the joint venture, HikmaCure, would
create an Ethiopian operating company, build a local
manufacturing facility and would begin marketing and
distributing pharmaceutical products in Ethiopia.
"Ethiopia is still very underdeveloped in terms of the
pharmaceutical market," Mazen Darwazah, executive vice chairman
and chief executive of Hikma's Middle East and North Africa
business, said in an interview.
"It's a market that has huge potential for growth. We are
expecting an increase in expenditure on healthcare: today is
$400 million but we are expecting it in the next couple of years
to go up to $1 billion."
Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has seen a
decade of double-digit growth, and it has leapfrogged
neighbouring Kenya to become sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest
economy.
The country's population of 91 million people is served by
just 5,000 doctors, compared with 40,000 doctors in Egypt for 85
million people, Hikma said.
Hikma and MIDROC will provide up to $22.3 million each to
the joint venture, Hikma said.
Hikma manufactures and sells branded pharmaceuticals in
Middle Eastern and North African markets including Algeria,
Saudi Arabia and Sudan. It also has a U.S. focused generics
business and an injectables unit.
Jeddah-based MEDROC, which has operations in sectors
including petroleum, agriculture, engineering and construction,
is a major investor in Ethiopia, where it has based its African
operations. The group's chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Amoudi, is
of Ethiopian-Yemeni heritage, according to his website, and he
is the largest foreign investor in Ethiopia.
Analyst James Vane-Tempest at Jefferies said the joint
venture was a positive for the company and it added further
credibility to its expansion strategy.
"Ethiopia is one of the largest markets in the region and in
our view offers strong long-term growth potential," he said.
Shares in the group were up 0.9 percent at 1,036 pence by
1016 GMT.