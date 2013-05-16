BRIEF-Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development unit receives registration certificate for medical device
March 29 Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd :
May 16 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast, saying its generic antibiotic doxycycline was generating revenue ahead of its expectations.
The company said it expected group revenue to rise about 13 percent in 2013, up from previous forecast of around 10 percent
Hikma reported revenue of $1.11 billion in 2012.
March 29 Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd :
* Egalet announces FDA does not object to distribution of materials,communications to healthcare professionals regarding abuse-deterrent properties of Arymo ER
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit will invest C$1 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Toronto named Kangmei(Toronto) Health Technology Co Ltd, which will be engaged in R&D and selling business of American ginseng and other health foods