Nov 2 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
said trading in its generics unit was below its
expectations due to slower-than-anticipated growth in the sales
of its gout drug and cut its full-year revenue forecast for the
unit.
Hikma now expects revenue in the generics business to be
$150 million, down from its earlier range of $175 million to
$200 million.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and
non-branded generic and injectable drugs, also said it expected
2015 adjusted operating margins for the unit to be in the high
twenties.
