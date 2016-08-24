BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its core operating profit fell 14 percent to $176 million, hurt by lower contribution from specific market opportunities for its generics business.
** The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, reported revenue of $882 million for six months ended June 30.
** Hikma warned in August that full-year core operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs.
** Generics segment accounted for 30 percent of company's first-half revenue.
** Hikma bought Boehringer's U.S. generic drug business for $2.65 bln in 2015, as it tried to gain scale in a highly competitive part of the pharmaceutical market.
** It said on Wednesday that it is making significant progress with integration and is on track to deliver cost synergies for the Boehringer deal.
** Hikma said it continued to expect 2016 revenue to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage: