Nov 6 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc raised its full-year revenue growth target to 7 percent, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.

The company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, had earlier forecast sales growth of around 5 percent in 2014.

The Jordanian company also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast for its injectible drugs business to 25 percent, with adjusted operating margins of above 35 percent. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)