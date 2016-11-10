Nov 10 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc cut its full-year revenue expectations for its generics business, due to a slightly slower-than-expected ramp-up in the unit.

* Hikma, which bought Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business this year, said it now expected full-year revenue from the business to be $600 million, down from $640 million-$670 million it expected in August.

* The company said in August that it expected full-year core operating profit from its generics unit to be hurt by a delay in approval of new products and higher-than-expected costs.

* Hikma said it expected full-year group revenue to grow 35 percent to around $2 billion in constant currency. It had previously forecast revenue of $2.0-$2.10 billion in August. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)