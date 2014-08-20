Aug 20 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
reported a 44 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit, helped
by strong demand for its high-margin injectibles particularly in
the United States.
Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $176
million in the six months ended June 30 from $122 million a year
earlier.
Revenue at the Jordanian company, which makes and markets
branded and non-branded generics and injectibles, rose 16
percent to $738 million.
Revenue rose 41 percent to $346 million at Hikma's
injectibles business, accounting for 47 percent of total sales.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)