Aug 20 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 44 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectibles particularly in the United States.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $176 million in the six months ended June 30 from $122 million a year earlier.

Revenue at the Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectibles, rose 16 percent to $738 million.

Revenue rose 41 percent to $346 million at Hikma's injectibles business, accounting for 47 percent of total sales. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)