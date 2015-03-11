BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
March 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.
The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, also said it expected 2015 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currency terms.
Pretax profit rose to $362 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $298 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports open market sale of about 1 million Amazon shares at price of $935.07 to $949.99 between May 2 to May 4- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: