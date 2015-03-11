* Sees 6 pct revenue growth in 2015 at constant currency

* Sees 3 pct hit to 2015 revenue at current exchange rates

* 2014 pretax profit rises 21 pct to $362 mln

* Full-year revenue up 9 pct at $1.49 bln

* Shares fall as much as 8 pct (Adds analyst comments and share movement)

March 11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 9 percent rise in 2014 revenue, but forecast a more muted 6 percent revenue growth for this year at constant exchange rates and warned of a further hit if exchange rates remained at current levels.

Shares in the company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, fell about 8 percent on Wednesday morning.

The Jordanian company said if current exchange rates continued, 2015 revenue would be impacted by around 3 percent, or $45 million.

"Earnings upgrades have been a key driver of outperformance over last 24 months, but a sub-par 2H14 performance coupled with a soft 2015 guidance will now break that cycle in our view," Citi analysts said in a note.

Pretax profit rose to $362 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $298 million a year earlier, helped by a stronger-than-expected performance at the company's injectible drugs business.

Revenue rose to $1.49 billion from $1.37 billion a year earlier. Revenue at Hikma's injectible drugs business increased 33 percent to $713 million, helped by a sizeable contribution from the United States.

The company forecast a 25 percent rise in the unit's revenue in November.

Hikma said that following an extremely strong performance in 2014, it expected to maintain revenue from the injectible drugs business at the same level this year.

The injectible drugs business accounted for 48 percent of total sales in 2014, up from 39 percent a year earlier.

"We believe there is room for manoeuvre in its U.S. generics business and injectibles guidance, given Hikma's usual conservative management style, though we expect some disappointment on the announcement this morning," Jefferies analysts said.

Hikma shares were down 5 percent at 2,197 pence at 1004 GMT, among the top losers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

The stock, which is set to join the FTSE-100 index later this month, has risen 43 percent since the end of September.

(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)