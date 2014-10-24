Oct 24 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised
issues related to investigations and environmental monitoring at
its plant in Portugal.
The Jordanian company said it had received a warning letter
from FDA on Thursday following an inspection of the plant in
March. Hikma produces powder, liquid and lyophilised injectible
drugs at the plant.
Hikma, which makes and markets branded and non-branded
generics and injectibles, said it would work with the FDA to
resolve all outstanding issues and did not anticipate any impact
on manufacturing or distribution of products from the plant.
The company added that it did not believe the warning would
impact its financial guidance for the year.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)